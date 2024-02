All Schematics in Palworld and how to get them

Schematics in Palworld are rare items that provide access to better quality items and gear, making them among the most valuable commodities.

The sheet amount of Schematics you can collect is daunting, and for even the most experienced Palworld player, it can be confusing as there’s an eye-watering amount of Schematics to farm for.

If you want the best possible gear, however, this is the route you need to go down. We’ve outlined all the known Schematics and how to obtain them here.

All Palworld Schematics and how to get them

Time to hunt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All known Schematics in Palworld can be found in the table below, listed in alphabetical order. Click on the hyperlinks under the Obtain Methods for certain Schematics to be taken to our dedicated guide on how to get it.