How to get the Tocotoco Cap in Palworld

In Palworld, players may obtain different gear throughout their journey that will amplify their stats. One of such item is Tocotoco Cap.

Tocotoco themselves are a Neutral type of Pal, found north and northwest of the starting locations. As Pals, they can be used in combat or in gathering at your base.

You will come across dozens of schematics in Palworld that allow you to build powerful items. The Tocotoco Cap, obviously inspired by the Tocotoco Pals, is one of these items and here’s how you can get it.

How to get Tocotoco Cap armor in Palworld

The Tocotoco Cap Schematic is sold by the Wandering Merchant in a Small Settlement. It’s quite cheap, as you can buy it for only 500 gold, which shouldn’t be too hard to obtain, even at the starting levels. Chances are you’ll encounter a few chests on your way to the Small Settlement, which should give you enough gold to buy it.

You need five Feathers of Kuruttori to craft it. Screenshot by Dot Esports Small Settlement can be found nearby the starting location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you buy the Tocotoco Cap Schematic, you can craft the item at the Primitive Workbench at your base. Although, this won’t come easy. Like for every item, you need specific resources to craft Tocotoco Cap—Feathers of Kuruttori.

Where to find Feathers of Kuruttori. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Feathers of Kuruttori are dropped by Tocotocos, so you’ll have to defeat a few of these Pals to get the feathers. But here’s the catch. Tocotocos can be found quite far northwest of the starting location, so you need to be at least level 15 to easily access the area and defeat them.