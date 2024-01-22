Category:
Palworld

How to get the Tocotoco Cap in Palworld

It's quite tricky.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Jan 22, 2024 08:33 am
A Pal in Palworld shown alongside eggs and explosions.
Image via Pocketpair

In Palworld, players may obtain different gear throughout their journey that will amplify their stats. One of such item is Tocotoco Cap.

Recommended Videos

Tocotoco themselves are a Neutral type of Pal, found north and northwest of the starting locations. As Pals, they can be used in combat or in gathering at your base.

You will come across dozens of schematics in Palworld that allow you to build powerful items. The Tocotoco Cap, obviously inspired by the Tocotoco Pals, is one of these items and here’s how you can get it.

How to get Tocotoco Cap armor in Palworld

The Tocotoco Cap Schematic is sold by the Wandering Merchant in a Small Settlement. It’s quite cheap, as you can buy it for only 500 gold, which shouldn’t be too hard to obtain, even at the starting levels. Chances are you’ll encounter a few chests on your way to the Small Settlement, which should give you enough gold to buy it. 

Once you buy the Tocotoco Cap Schematic, you can craft the item at the Primitive Workbench at your base. Although, this won’t come easy. Like for every item, you need specific resources to craft Tocotoco Cap—Feathers of Kuruttori

Feathers of Kuruttori are dropped by Tocotocos, so you’ll have to defeat a few of these Pals to get the feathers. But here’s the catch. Tocotocos can be found quite far northwest of the starting location, so you need to be at least level 15 to easily access the area and defeat them. 

