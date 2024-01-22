How to get the Long-Eared Headband in Palworld

There’s no better feeling than when form meets function and fashion becomes practical in a game. In Palworld, this is exactly the case with the Long-Eared Headband—a cheeky piece of headgear that has no business being good as it is.

The Long-Eared Headband crafting recipe cannot be learned in the Technology tree, so there’s a good chance you’ve seen other players running around with bunny ears on a public server and haven’t been able to pinpoint where they’re coming from. Don’t worry, it’s actually pretty easy. Here’s how you can get your hands on the Long-Eared Headband in Palworld.

How to craft the Long-Eared Headband in Palworld

Very stylish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The recipe for the Long-Eared Headband can only be crafted with Schematics. The Schematics you’ll need for this piece of headgear is (drum-roll, please) the Long-Eared Headband Schematic 1. So long as you have this Schematic in your inventory, you can craft the Headband at any Primitive Workbench for:

12 Cloth

Two Ingots

The natural next question to learning a Schematic exists for the Long-Eared Headband is where and how you can get your hands on that Schematic. Luckily for players, there’s no RNG involved in that process. There is a merchant in the world that will always carry exactly what you need.

Where to get the Long-Eared Headband Schematics

Small, but big personality. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Straight west of the designated starting point for Palworld, the Plateau of Beginnings, there is a village connected to a Fast Travel point. The village and fast travel point are both simply called, “Small Settlement,” and this humble town has tons of items that are fantastic to help you get your footing in the game. One such item is the Schematic for the Long-Eared Headband.

The Schematic is sold by a Wandering Merchant in the back of the village. From the fast travel point, head straight down the small hill and continue to the back of the village, where you will find a small shack just past a fireplace at coordinates 76, -473. The Wandering Merchant you need is in this shack, and he sells the Long-Eared Headband Schematics for 500 Gold.

Working the graveyard shift. Screenshot by Dot Esports A nice selection. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This same merchant has plenty of other Schematics available, and another merchant in a building to the right has a rotating inventory of Pals that is definitely worth checking out.

Long-Eared Headband stats

Most players who want to wear a pair of bunny ears are probably more interested in aesthetics than functionality. But the stats for the Long-Eared Headband are actually not too bad—at least, not too bad for an early-game helmet. The stats for this item are:

20 Defense

60 HP

The stats may not be amazing, but there aren’t a lot of other headgear items that compete with the Long-Eared Headband until you’re further along in the game. The Schematics sold in the Small Settlement give the recipe for a Common Headband. I’m not sure whether Rare variants of the Long-Eared Headband exist, but it’s absolutely possible you can get lucky and find a more powerful version of the Schematic in a dungeon.