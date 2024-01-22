Best ways to get Schematics in Palworld

Anyone who has assembled Ikea furniture knows there’s no shame in following directions, and this same truth holds true where Schematics are concerned in Palworld. Unlike Ikea, however, you can’t get Schematics next to the food court.

Schematics will allow you to create rarer and more powerful versions of the gear and items you are able to unlock in the Technology tree, and in some cases even allows for crafting of entirely new items altogether. These coveted pages really aren’t just something you can keep your eye out for like Eggs, though. If you want to ensure you’re getting Schematics, active effort will be required.

Where to get Schematics in Palworld

Strictly speaking, Schematics can be found anywhere on Palpagos Islands. Thankfully, this doesn’t mean you have to scour the land while running on hope. There are a select few locations that the likelihood of finding Schematics are greatly increased.

Schematics are only found in locations that humans have been—Ancient Civilizations, to be specific. Any chests you encounter in the world have a decent chance of containing Schematics. The higher the rarity of the chest, the better the odds of finding a rare Schematics sheet. You don’t just have to settle for looking for chests either, though. The location of a chest also plays a massive role, and looking in the right places will basically guarantee the acquisition of new Schematics.

The best way to get Schematics in Palworld

Chests found out in the world have a decent chance of containing Schematics, but any chests that you find inside of dungeons seem to have a nearly guaranteed Schematics drop rate. It may not be exactly 100 percent, but it does seem to be well over 75. I personally haven’t encountered a dungeon that didn’t contain at least on set of Schematics yet. Even if you get “unlucky” and don’t find one, you’re bound to find a Skill Fruit or similar rare item to make up for your trouble. Dungeon delving will never be a waste of time in Palworld.

Locating dungeons in Palworld isn’t the easiest task, as they are only marked on the map if they exist purely to host an Alpha Pal boss fight. If not, there isn’t any map icon for dungeons—you just have to keep your eyes peeled for cave entrances. Or, if you’d like, you could check out this guide containing a neat list of every cave in Palworld we’ve found so far.

Once you’re inside of a dungeon, things get a tiny bit less predictable. There are plenty of different layouts that range from single rooms to entire ant colonies that you can and will get lost in. Conveniently, there’s a guaranteed way to know you’ve reached the “end” and found the best reward.

All Palworld dungeons will have a random Alpha Pal somewhere in them, and just past that, an exit portal, as shown in the image below. This portal appears as a large purple crystal with one or two chests waiting to be looted next to it. These chests near a dungeons exit portal are almost always going to contain Schematics. If getting more Schematics is your goal, there is no better approach than clearing and looting dungeons. Just try not to get lost before finding the exit portal!

Other ways to get Schematics in Palworld

The second best way to get Schematics is by purchasing them off of a Wandering Merchant or a town’s Merchant. Personally, I don’t prefer getting Schematics in this way for two reasons: First, the Merchants seem to always be hellbent on overcharging for Schematics. Second, there’s a great chance you will eventually encounter the Schematics you spent your hard-earned Gold on in the wild if you’re patient.

Even so, there’s nothing wrong with checking out a merchant’s stock when you’re in town or when you cross paths in the wild. If there’s a Schematics sheet you’ve specifically had your eye on, you might as well have at it. But if your goal is simply to acquire more Schematics (while also exploring, having fun, and leveling up), dungeons are definitely the way to go.