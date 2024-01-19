Category:
Palworld

How to use Schematics in Palworld

Schematics will unlock high-rarity gear for your character in Palworld.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Jan 19, 2024 07:08 am
The player character in Palworld on top of a mountain looking down to smaller islands.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Palworld, when you obtain Schematics, they unlock the recipe for a specific item. But unlike in many other games, they aren’t consumed to permanently learn the recipe. It’s as if your character needs to refer to the Schematics each time during crafting.

Recommended Videos

Schematics in Palworld provide recipes for higher rarity versions of basic items you unlock with Technology Points. For instance, when I acquired an uncommon Metal Helm Schematic, it allowed me to craft a better version of the common Metal Helm I had unlocked at level 23. This upgraded helm boasted increased durability and defense compared to its standard counterpart. Essentially, Schematics serve as your gateway to crafting enhanced versions of gear that aren’t accessible through the standard Technology tree.

Learning recipes using Schematics in Palworld

A screenshot of Palworld showing the player crafting an uncommon Metal Helm on a High Quality Workbench.
Metal Helm is added to the list. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft items using Schematics in Palworld, ensure the Schematics are in your inventory when approaching a production station. When you get there, you’ll find the enhanced recipe listed. You can then craft the item if you have the items in your base. Notably, Schematics aren’t consumed upon crafting, so simply having their item listed on the Workbench means you are using them.

Schematics must be in your inventory for their recipes to appear at the production station. They won’t be recognized if stored in a chest, left on the ground, or placed elsewhere. For convenience and future use, consider keeping your Schematics organized in a designated storage space like a chest or wardrobe.

Finally, Schematics behave like any other item in Palworld, meaning you can drop them for other players in your server to pick up and use. This way, everyone can benefit from the ability to craft the upgraded items these Schematics offer without them ever being depleted.

Getting more Schematics in Palworld

A zoomed-in Palworld screenshot highlighting the Metal Armor Schematic in the player's inventory.
Schematics are non-consumable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In my journey through Palworld, I’ve encountered Schematics primarily by looting chests scattered across the island and defeating mini-bosses. Currently, it’s not confirmed if the chest’s location has a direct correlation with the type of Schematics it contains. But I’ve noticed that chests in higher-level areas tend to yield Schematics for more complex crafting recipes.

related content
Read Article How to level up fast in Palworld
pals on assembly line in palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to level up fast in Palworld
Adam Newell Adam Newell Jan 19, 2024
Read Article How to change your character name in Palworld
A player looking at an egg in Palworld near the edge of a cliff.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to change your character name in Palworld
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jan 19, 2024
Read Article How many Pals are in Palworld?
group of pals in palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How many Pals are in Palworld?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 19, 2024
Read Article How to fix the Palworld black screen error
A motivated Pal ready to empty a weapon in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to fix the Palworld black screen error
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Jan 19, 2024
Read Article How to catch Pals in <em>Palworld</em>
Three pals are staring at the player
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to catch Pals in Palworld
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to level up fast in Palworld
pals on assembly line in palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to level up fast in Palworld
Adam Newell Adam Newell Jan 19, 2024
Read Article How to change your character name in Palworld
A player looking at an egg in Palworld near the edge of a cliff.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to change your character name in Palworld
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jan 19, 2024
Read Article How many Pals are in Palworld?
group of pals in palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How many Pals are in Palworld?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 19, 2024
Read Article How to fix the Palworld black screen error
A motivated Pal ready to empty a weapon in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to fix the Palworld black screen error
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Jan 19, 2024
Read Article How to catch Pals in <em>Palworld</em>
Three pals are staring at the player
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to catch Pals in Palworld
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 19, 2024

Author

Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. I'm a Monopoly GO expert who still hates losing dice and GTA fan who loves absurd vehicles.