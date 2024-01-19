How to use Schematics in Palworld

In Palworld, when you obtain Schematics, they unlock the recipe for a specific item. But unlike in many other games, they aren’t consumed to permanently learn the recipe. It’s as if your character needs to refer to the Schematics each time during crafting.

Schematics in Palworld provide recipes for higher rarity versions of basic items you unlock with Technology Points. For instance, when I acquired an uncommon Metal Helm Schematic, it allowed me to craft a better version of the common Metal Helm I had unlocked at level 23. This upgraded helm boasted increased durability and defense compared to its standard counterpart. Essentially, Schematics serve as your gateway to crafting enhanced versions of gear that aren’t accessible through the standard Technology tree.

Learning recipes using Schematics in Palworld Metal Helm is added to the list. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft items using Schematics in Palworld, ensure the Schematics are in your inventory when approaching a production station. When you get there, you’ll find the enhanced recipe listed. You can then craft the item if you have the items in your base. Notably, Schematics aren’t consumed upon crafting, so simply having their item listed on the Workbench means you are using them.

Schematics must be in your inventory for their recipes to appear at the production station. They won’t be recognized if stored in a chest, left on the ground, or placed elsewhere. For convenience and future use, consider keeping your Schematics organized in a designated storage space like a chest or wardrobe.

Finally, Schematics behave like any other item in Palworld, meaning you can drop them for other players in your server to pick up and use. This way, everyone can benefit from the ability to craft the upgraded items these Schematics offer without them ever being depleted.

Getting more Schematics in Palworld Schematics are non-consumable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In my journey through Palworld, I’ve encountered Schematics primarily by looting chests scattered across the island and defeating mini-bosses. Currently, it’s not confirmed if the chest’s location has a direct correlation with the type of Schematics it contains. But I’ve noticed that chests in higher-level areas tend to yield Schematics for more complex crafting recipes.