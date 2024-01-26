How to get all hats in Palworld

Protective helmets are nice and all, but who needs safety when you have style? There are plenty of stylish, charming, and goofy hats in Palworld, and they may be as beneficial as a helmet, but they certainly look spiffier.

There aren’t any hat recipes available in the Technology tree and Pals won’t drop them, so figuring out how to actually get these awesome hats can be tricky for players new to Palworld.

Where to get all Palworld hat Schematics

It’s gonna be SO soft. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Every hat currently available comes from a Schematic. They can be a bit of a pain to get in Palworld, as there is usually a large degree of RNG and luck that goes into getting Schematics from dungeon chests. Thankfully, this is only the case for Schematics with recipes for weapons and armor. You can purchase all known hat Schematics from merchants throughout the world.

That said, not every Merchant sells the Schematics for every hat, so you need to make multiple stops throughout the Palpagos Islands if you want to craft them all. There are almost certainly other merchants with duplicates of the same Schematics in other locations, but I found that between these three Palworld towns, you can purchase the Schematics for every hat in Palworld.

It’s possible there’s a hat or two we haven’t discovered just yet somewhere out in the world, but we’ll remain vigilant and update this guide if any new discoveries come to light.

Small Settlement hat Schematics

The first and easiest stop in your hat-collecting journey should be the Small Settlement. This quaint village is located near the center of the Plateau of Beginnings Island, so you can easily reach it even before acquiring a single mount.

The Small Settlement village is located at map coordinates 75, -485, and has its own fast travel point that you will unlock when you first visit the village. The Wandering Merchant with hat Schematics in the Small Settlement is at the very back of the village inside a small shack. This Wandering Merchant sells the following Hat Schematics:

Long-eared Headband Schematic

Witch Hat Schematic

Farming Hat Schematic

Bowler Hat Schematic

Tocotoco Hat Schematic

Gumoss Cap Schematic

Penking Cap Schematic

The best place to start. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each Schematic is 500 Gold, and simply buying the Schematics isn’t enough to get yourself a new hat; you still need to find the required ingredients before you can craft it. The crafting ingredients for all hats are listed at the bottom of this article.

Fisherman’s Point hat Schematics

Fisherman’s Point is a small village in the southwest area of the Palworld map. While you don’t need to be level 50 to reach it, you do need to cross the Obsidian Volcano, which equates to needing Heat Resistant gear and preferably a flying mount. This means you should be around level 20 before trying to reach Fisherman’s Point. If you’re the adventurous type, just set a marker for map coordinates -455, -755 and enjoy the journey.

Once you’re there, the Wandering Merchant of the village is easy to find, as he’s standing in the middle of the small dock town right by the fast travel point. The Merchant in Fisherman’s Point has the following hat Schematics:

Monarch’s Crown Schematic

Golden Crown Schematic

Graduation Cap Schematic

Just like the ones in Small Settlement, you need to pay 500 Gold a pop.

A nifty selection of hats. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Duneshelter hat Schematics Duneshelter

Duneshelter is definitely a bit of a trek from the Plateau of Beginnings given its far northeast location, but if you’ve already found your way to Fisherman’s Point safely, it won’t feel comparatively difficult. This once-grand, now-crumbling desert city gets pretty cold at night, but you won’t need to survive any extreme temperatures or need special gear. A flying mount is definitely a plus, but not technically needed to reach Duneshelter.

How glorious. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Place a map marker for coordinates 345, 364. Duneshelter stands alone in a sprawling desert, so there’s no chance of missing it once you’re within a few hundred meters. Duneshelter actually has two Wandering Merchants, but only the one on the left sells any hat Schematics. The ones available in Duneshelter are:

Soft Hat Schematic

Silk Hat Schematic

Tricorne Schematic

Exploration Cap Schematic

Grinning Tocotoco Cap Schematic

Katress Cap Schematic

Now that’s a hat selection. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to craft every hat in Palworld

It’s a good idea to make sure you actually have the capacity and resources to craft a given hat before dishing out your Gold for the Schematics. The previous sections tell you where to get each Schematic, but this list tells you which materials you actually need to craft each hat, since there’s no way to preview that before a purchase.

We’ll be keeping an eye out and will add any new hats discovered in the future. But for the time being, this is how to craft all 16 hats in Palworld in alphabetical order:

Hat Schematic location Resources Bowler Hat Small Settlement 15 Cloth Explorer Cap Duneshelter 10 Cloth

3 Leather

2 Ingot Farming Hat Small Settlement 30 Fiber

10 Wood Golden Crown Fisherman’s Point 25 Ingot Graduation Cap Fisherman’s Point 20 Cloth

10 Fiber Grinning Tocotoco Cap Duneshelter 5 Tocotoco Feather Gumoss Cap Small Settlement 5 Gumoss Leaf Katress Cap Duneshelter 5 Katress Hair Long-eared Headband Small Settlement 12 Cloth

2 Ingot Monarch’s Crown Fisherman’s Point 20 Ingot

3 Cloth Penking Cap Small Settlement 5 Penking Plume Silk Hat Duneshelter 15 Cloth Soft Hat Duneshelter 10 Cloth

10 Fiber Tocotoco Cap Small Settlement 5 Tocotoco Feather Tricorne Duneshelter 10 Leather Witch Hat Small Settlement 10 Cloth

3 Ingot

That’s all of them, at least for now. If any more hats are discovered or added, we’ll update this article.