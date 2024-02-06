Best Vanwyrm breeding combinations in Palworld

With over a hundred Pals to collect in Palworld, getting your hands on them all is tricky, but the best Vanwyrm breeding combinations can help.

Vanwyrm is a Pal that is accessible relatively early in Palworld and can easily be found in abundance. While it may not stand out among the best Pals around, it can be extremely useful when used in targeted breeding setups.

Among the thousands of possible breeding combinations in Palworld, it can be daunting to find the perfect pair, but we’ve done the hard work and identified the best breeding combinations for Vanwyrm.

Best Pals to breed Vanwyrm with in Palworld

Rise up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Breeding in Palworld may seem random at first glance, but there are thousands of combinations that result in specific pairs. When using Vanwyrm in breeding, you can open the door to adding some great Pals to your collection.

These range from Pals who can be the perfect partner when you’re in combat to those who can help keep things running smoothly at your base—and we’ve selected the 10 best Vanwyrm breeding combinations below.

Parent one Parent two Offspring Vanwyrm Fuack Verdash Vanwyrm Rooby Mozzarina Vanwyrm Killamari Fenglope Vanwyrm Mossanda Elphidran Vanwyrm Cinnamoth Anubis Vanwyrm Foxcicle Vanwyrm Cryst Vanwyrm Mammorest Wumpo Botan Vanwyrm Anubis Faleris Vanwyrm Ragnahawk Penking Vanwyrm Elizabee Azurobe

When breeding any of the pairs above in Palworld, it doesn’t matter whether the Vanwyrm used is male or female, though it’s beneficial to have multiple Vanwyrm to select from when breeding to have greater control over the Passive Skills transferred to the offspring.

Vanwyrm can also be used with a plethora of other Pals to result in a variety of eggs in Palworld, though many are not worth the time or effort, as the resulting offspring can be caught easily or require Pals that are much harder to obtain.