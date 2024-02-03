Category:
Best Foxcicle breeding combinations in Palworld

Sharpen those icy claws.
Braving the frozen tundra is an admirable feat in Palworld, but it is also a lucrative trek since these frigid lands are also home to some rare Pals, such as the beautiful Foxcicle.

This white and blue creature usually sits at a high level and requires a Giga Sphere at minimum to catch, but once it’s been captured, you’ll have a top-tier Pal to breed with many others to create an even stronger offspring. Although you can end up with many different outcomes when breeding Foxcicle, there are a handful of rare Pals that you can create with the right pairing.

Here are the best breeding combinations for Foxcicle if you’re prepared to bundle up and stay warm while hunting for this elusive Pal.

Best Foxcicle breeding combos in Palworld

Foxcicle can only be found in one area on the map, making it a rarer species of Pal that can also net you some powerful descendants through breeding. These should be some of the combos that you should focus on if you’re looking to link up your Foxcicle with another Pal.

Foxcicle combinationResulting Pal
Foxcicle + LamballLunaris
Foxcicle + PenkingBushi
Foxcicle + RagnahawkAnubis
Foxcicle + ReptyroIce Reptyro
Foxcicle + OrserkSibelyx
Foxcicle + GrizzboltWumbo Botan
There are two standout breeding combinations in the game for Foxcicle: Pairing it up with Ragnahawk and Reptyro. When linked up with Ragnahawk, the two will give an Egg that should have an Anubis within, giving you one of the rarest and strongest Pals in the game. Ragnahawk can also be readily found near the volcano on the southwest area of the map.

Ice Reptyro, on the other hand, is a unique element variant of Reptyro and can only be acquired through breeding specific Pals with the fiery turtle-like creature. Both creatures are tough to acquire but aren’t as hard as Alpha Pal battles, which means that you can have this special version of this juggernaut in no time at all.

