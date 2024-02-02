Category:
How to breed Foxcicle in Palworld

It's a strong Ice Pal.
Eva Martinello
Published: Feb 2, 2024 07:41 am
Ice fox creature in front of ice.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Foxcicle is one of several Fox-like Pals you can encounter in Palworld. It’s not the best in your base, but it can be strong in combat. Foxcicle might not be the easiest Pal to get, though, as you’re unlikely to encounter one by chance.

You’ll only find Foxcicles in a small area of the map, close to the Tower of the Free Pal Alliance. If you don’t want to venture too far out into Palworld‘s wilds, you can also get Foxcicle through breeding, which is unlocked at level 19. You need to spend Technology Points to get the Breeding Farm, build an Egg Incubator, and stock up on Cake to breed your Pals. Here’s how to breed Foxcicle in Palworld.

How to get a Foxcicle Egg in Palworld

Foxcicle's Paldeck page in Palworld
Ice queen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to get Foxcicle from an Egg in Palworld: Either use a combination of Pals with a 100 percent chance of making a Foxcicle egg, or find a Large Frozen Egg and get lucky.

You have a one in six chance to get Foxcicle from a Large Frozen Egg, as they can also hatch into other Pals: Sweepa, Vanwyrm Cryst, Sibelyx, Cryolinx, and Wumpo. So, if you’re interested by any of these Pals too, go out hunting for Large Frozen Eggs.

But, if you want a guaranteed Foxcicle, here are all eight possible Pal combinations you can choose for breeding:

Foxcicle stats in Palworld

  • Element: Ice
  • Partner SkillAurora Guide
    • “While in a team, increases attack power of Ice pals.”
  • Work Suitability: Cooling level two
  • Potential Drops: Leather, Ice Organ
  • Hunger: 3/10

Foxcicle isn’t very useful in your base, but it won’t consume too much food. Foxcicle works best in a team with lots of Ice Pals, due to its Partner Skill.

Eva Martinello
Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.