Foxcicle is one of several Fox-like Pals you can encounter in Palworld. It’s not the best in your base, but it can be strong in combat. Foxcicle might not be the easiest Pal to get, though, as you’re unlikely to encounter one by chance.

You’ll only find Foxcicles in a small area of the map, close to the Tower of the Free Pal Alliance. If you don’t want to venture too far out into Palworld‘s wilds, you can also get Foxcicle through breeding, which is unlocked at level 19. You need to spend Technology Points to get the Breeding Farm, build an Egg Incubator, and stock up on Cake to breed your Pals. Here’s how to breed Foxcicle in Palworld.

How to get a Foxcicle Egg in Palworld

Ice queen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to get Foxcicle from an Egg in Palworld: Either use a combination of Pals with a 100 percent chance of making a Foxcicle egg, or find a Large Frozen Egg and get lucky.

You have a one in six chance to get Foxcicle from a Large Frozen Egg, as they can also hatch into other Pals: Sweepa, Vanwyrm Cryst, Sibelyx, Cryolinx, and Wumpo. So, if you’re interested by any of these Pals too, go out hunting for Large Frozen Eggs.

But, if you want a guaranteed Foxcicle, here are all eight possible Pal combinations you can choose for breeding:

Caprity and Incineram

Gobfin and Mossanda

Rushoar and Sweepa

Gobfin Ignis and Mossanda

Gobfin Ignis and Nitewing

Woolipop and Elizabee

Rooby and Pyrin

Foxcicle stats in Palworld

Element: Ice

Ice Partner Skill: Aurora Guide “While in a team, increases attack power of Ice pals.”

Aurora Guide Work Suitability: Cooling level two

Cooling level two Potential Drops: Leather, Ice Organ

Leather, Ice Organ Hunger: 3/10

Foxcicle isn’t very useful in your base, but it won’t consume too much food. Foxcicle works best in a team with lots of Ice Pals, due to its Partner Skill.