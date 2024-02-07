Mozzarina is a basic but essential Pal in Palworld. This cow-like creature is the only Pal that can produce Milk, so by breeding them, you can farm Milk very effectively.
Breeding Mozzarina can also get you closer to completing your Paldeck. Mozzarina isn’t hard to catch, as you’ll find lots of them roaming around green fields. Still, if you want the best Passive Skill for Mozzarina, or want more of them without going out into the wild, breeding is your best bet. Here’s how to breed Mozzarina in Palworld.
How to get a Mozzarina Egg in Palworld
Once you’ve built yourself a Breeding Farm and an Egg Incubator, and stocked up on Cake, you’ll be able to combine Pals to breed others. You don’t necessarily need a Mozzarina to breed one, so breeding is an effective way to get your first one.
There are tons of possible combinations to guarantee an egg containing Mozzarina, so you’ve probably already got the required Pals in your roster. Here is a list of Pals you can breed to get a Mozzarina:
- Anubis and Tanzee or Gumoss
- Incineram and Fuddler or Daedream
- Incineram Noct and Daedream and or Gumoss
- Mau and Elizabee or Warsect
- Mau Cryst and Faleris or Ragnahawk
- Rushoar and Univolt
- Lifmunk and Mossanda Lux or Ragnahawk
- Tocotoco and Wumpo Botan or Kingpaca
- Eikthyrdeer and Eikthyrdeer Terra, Melpaca or Dumud
- Galeclaw and Arsox or Petallia
- Teafant and Jormuntide Ignis, Reptyro or Elizabee
- Direhowl and Tombat of Foxcicle
- Gorirat and Petallia
- Jolthog and Sibelyx or Ice Kingpaca
- Jolthog Cryst and Sibelyx or Wumpo
- Univolt and Leezpunk Ignis
- Foxparks and Nitewing or Sweepa
- Bristla and Azurobe and Cinnamoth
- Lunaris and Blazehowl or Katress
- Pengullet and Wumpo or Kingpaca
- Gobfin Ignis and Blazehowl
- Lamball and Warsect and Quivern
- Jormuntide and Chikipi
- Jormuntide Ignis and Chikipi
- Loupmoon and Broncherry or Celaray
- Mossanda Lux and Hangyu or Hangyu Cryst
- Pyrin and Cattiva, Vixy, or Cremis
- Elphidran and Kelpsea Ignis or Flopie
- Elphidran Aqua and Killamari or Flopie
- Woolipop and Vanwyrm Cryst
- Melpaca and Caprity
- Surfent and Kelpsea or Tanzee
- Surfent Terra and Kelpsea or Kelpsea Ignis
- Cawgnito and Rayhound
- Azurobe and Ribbuny
- Cattiva and Quivern
- Depresso and Mossanda or Ice Kingpaca
- Fenglope and Kitsun or Broncherry Aqua
- Maraith and Vanwyrm or Blazehowl Noct
- Robinquill and Arsox or Chillet
- Robinquill Terra and Dinossom or Dinossom Lux
- Kitsun and Verdash
- Leezpunk and Katress
- Leezpunk Ignis and Blazehowl Noct
- Vanwyrm and Wixen or Rooby
- Dinossom and Verdash or Felbat
- Sparkit and Sweepa
- Felbat and Chillet
- Faleris and Vixy or Cremis
- Caprity and Reindrix or Dumud
- Reindrix and Lovander
- Lovander and Celaray
- Hoocrates and Nitewing or Mossanda
- Killamari and Penking
- Vaelet and Foxcicle
- Nitetwing and Flambelle
- Beegarde and Tombat or Rayhound
- Blazehowl Noct and Rooby
- Swee and Grintale or Penking
- Seempa and Flambelle
- Ribbuny and Grintale
- Nox and Bushi
- Quivern and Cremis
- Eikthyrdeer Terra and Mozzarina
- Dumud and Mozzarina
- Mozzarina and Mozzarina
All Mozzarina stats in Palworld
- Element: Neutral
- Partner Skill: Milk Maker
- When assigned to the Ranch, Mozzarina will produce Milk.
- Work Suitability: Farming level one
- Potential Drops: Milk and Mozzarina Meat
- Hunger: 3/10