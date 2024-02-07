Mozzarina is a basic but essential Pal in Palworld. This cow-like creature is the only Pal that can produce Milk, so by breeding them, you can farm Milk very effectively.

Breeding Mozzarina can also get you closer to completing your Paldeck. Mozzarina isn’t hard to catch, as you’ll find lots of them roaming around green fields. Still, if you want the best Passive Skill for Mozzarina, or want more of them without going out into the wild, breeding is your best bet. Here’s how to breed Mozzarina in Palworld.

How to get a Mozzarina Egg in Palworld

Get some Milk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve built yourself a Breeding Farm and an Egg Incubator, and stocked up on Cake, you’ll be able to combine Pals to breed others. You don’t necessarily need a Mozzarina to breed one, so breeding is an effective way to get your first one.

There are tons of possible combinations to guarantee an egg containing Mozzarina, so you’ve probably already got the required Pals in your roster. Here is a list of Pals you can breed to get a Mozzarina:

Anubis and Tanzee or Gumoss

and or Incineram and Fuddler or Daedream

and or Incineram Noct and Daedream and or Gumoss

and and or Mau and Elizabee or Warsect

and or Mau Cryst and Faleris or Ragnahawk

and or Rushoar and Univolt

and Lifmunk and Mossanda Lux or Ragnahawk

and or Tocotoco and Wumpo Botan or Kingpaca

and or Eikthyrdeer and Eikthyrdeer Terra , Melpaca or Dumud

and , or Galeclaw and Arsox or Petallia

and or Teafant and Jormuntide Ignis , Reptyro or Elizabee

and , or Direhowl and Tombat of Foxcicle

and of Gorirat and Petallia

and Jolthog and Sibelyx or Ice Kingpaca

and or Ice Jolthog Cryst and Sibelyx or Wumpo

and or Univolt and Leezpunk Ignis

and Foxparks and Nitewing or Sweepa

and or Bristla and Azurobe and Cinnamoth

and and Lunaris and Blazehowl or Katress

and or Pengullet and Wumpo or Kingpaca

and or Gobfin Ignis and Blazehowl

and Lamball and Warsect and Quivern

and and Jormuntide and Chikipi

and Jormuntide Ignis and Chikipi

and Loupmoon and Broncherry or Celaray

and or Mossanda Lux and Hangyu or Hangyu Cryst

and or Pyrin and Cattiva , Vixy , or Cremis

and , , or Elphidran and Kelpsea Ignis or Flopie

and or Elphidran Aqua and Killamari or Flopie

and or Woolipop and Vanwyrm Cryst

and Melpaca and Caprity

and Surfent and Kelpsea or Tanzee

and or Surfent Terra and Kelpsea or Kelpsea Ignis

and or Cawgnito and Rayhound

and Azurobe and Ribbuny

and Cattiva and Quivern

and Depresso and Mossanda or Ice Kingpaca

and or Fenglope and Kitsun or Broncherry Aqua

and or Maraith and Vanwyrm or Blazehowl Noct

and or Robinquill and Arsox or Chillet

and or Robinquill Terra and Dinossom or Dinossom Lux

and or Kitsun and Verdash

and Leezpunk and Katress

and Leezpunk Ignis and Blazehowl Noct

and Vanwyrm and Wixen or Rooby

and or Dinossom and Verdash or Felbat

and or Sparkit and Sweepa

and Felbat and Chillet

and Faleris and Vixy or Cremis

and or Caprity and Reindrix or Dumud

and or Reindrix and Lovander

and Lovander and Celaray

and Hoocrates and Nitewing or Mossanda

and or Killamari and Penking

and Vaelet and Foxcicle

and Nitetwing and Flambelle

and Beegarde and Tombat or Rayhound

and or Blazehowl Noct and Rooby

and Swee and Grintale or Penking

and or Seempa and Flambelle

and Ribbuny and Grintale

and Nox and Bushi

and Quivern and Cremis

and Eikthyrdeer Terra and Mozzarina

and Dumud and Mozzarina

and Mozzarina and Mozzarina

All Mozzarina stats in Palworld