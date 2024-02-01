How to breed Fenglope in Palworld

Every Pal you come across in Palworld is good at something, and most of them excel at numerous tasks. Some of the most useful Pals are mounts like Fenglope, which help you traverse around the world much quicker.

Whether you just want this Pal to check off an unlocked entry in your Paldeck or you’re hoping to unlock one of the best mounts the Palpagos Islands have to offer, here’s how you can breed a Fenglope for yourself in Palworld.

How to get a Fenglope egg in Palworld

Fenglope hatch from a Common Egg you can make using a variety of breeding combinations in Palworld. Hundreds of different breeding combinations work to create an egg that will hatch it, which makes it fairly easy to unlock as long as you have the right Pals and tools at your disposal.

The combination I went for to breed a Fenglope is a Direhowl and a Melpaca since this was the easiest one for me out of the available options. Some of the other easiest breeding combinations you can use to get a Fenglope are as follows.

Penking and Lifmunk

and Vixy and Penking

and Melpaca and Direhowl

and Direhowl and Mozzarina

and Kingpaca and Lamball

and Lamball and Cinnamoth

and Cinnamoth and Cattiva

and Foxparks and Surfent

and Gobfin and Celeray

and Surfent and Sparkit

It’s a pretty stunning Pal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To commence the breeding process in Palworld so you can unlock a Fenglope, you need to:

Unlock the Breeding Farm , which is available to spend Technology Points on at level 19 of the Technology Tree.

, which is available to spend Technology Points on at level 19 of the Technology Tree. Cook up a Cake , which can be made with five Flour, eight Red Berries, seven Milk, eight Eggs, and two Honey.

, which can be made with five Flour, eight Red Berries, seven Milk, eight Eggs, and two Honey. Assign one male Pal and one female Pal from the previously mentioned combinations to the Breeding Farm.

You’ll end up with a Common Egg using any of these breeding combinations, and after you incubate the egg, the Fenglope page of your Paldeck will officially unlock as this Pal joins your roster. This makes it one of the easier Pals you can breed since it’s guaranteed with the right combinations, while many others are more of a luck-based process.

If you’re not up to breeding but still want to unlock a Fenglope, you can also consider visiting the Alpha Pal version of Fenglope to tackle this boss fight. You can fight it, primarily using Dark-type Pals if you want to be as effective as possible, then use a Pal Sphere to catch it instead of eliminating it.

This is one of my favorite ground mounts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fenglope stats in Palworld

The best aspect of the Fenglope by far is its status as one of the best ground mounts you can get since it is incredibly fast and can double jump. But it also has some other solid statistics, so here’s a complete breakdown of all the information you need to know about the Fenglope that is now part of your Paldeck.