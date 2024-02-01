Category:
Palworld

How to breed Fenglope in Palworld

Unlock one of the swiftest ground mounts available.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Feb 1, 2024 04:16 pm
Riding a Fenglope around in Palworld.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Every Pal you come across in Palworld is good at something, and most of them excel at numerous tasks. Some of the most useful Pals are mounts like Fenglope, which help you traverse around the world much quicker.

Recommended Videos

Whether you just want this Pal to check off an unlocked entry in your Paldeck or you’re hoping to unlock one of the best mounts the Palpagos Islands have to offer, here’s how you can breed a Fenglope for yourself in Palworld.

How to get a Fenglope egg in Palworld

Fenglope hatch from a Common Egg you can make using a variety of breeding combinations in Palworld. Hundreds of different breeding combinations work to create an egg that will hatch it, which makes it fairly easy to unlock as long as you have the right Pals and tools at your disposal.

The combination I went for to breed a Fenglope is a Direhowl and a Melpaca since this was the easiest one for me out of the available options. Some of the other easiest breeding combinations you can use to get a Fenglope are as follows.

  • Penking and Lifmunk
  • Vixy and Penking
  • Melpaca and Direhowl
  • Direhowl and Mozzarina
  • Kingpaca and Lamball
  • Lamball and Cinnamoth
  • Cinnamoth and Cattiva
  • Foxparks and Surfent
  • Gobfin and Celeray
  • Surfent and Sparkit
Fenglope's Paldeck page in Palworld.
It’s a pretty stunning Pal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To commence the breeding process in Palworld so you can unlock a Fenglope, you need to:

  • Unlock the Breeding Farm, which is available to spend Technology Points on at level 19 of the Technology Tree.
  • Cook up a Cake, which can be made with five Flour, eight Red Berries, seven Milk, eight Eggs, and two Honey.
  • Assign one male Pal and one female Pal from the previously mentioned combinations to the Breeding Farm.

You’ll end up with a Common Egg using any of these breeding combinations, and after you incubate the egg, the Fenglope page of your Paldeck will officially unlock as this Pal joins your roster. This makes it one of the easier Pals you can breed since it’s guaranteed with the right combinations, while many others are more of a luck-based process.

If you’re not up to breeding but still want to unlock a Fenglope, you can also consider visiting the Alpha Pal version of Fenglope to tackle this boss fight. You can fight it, primarily using Dark-type Pals if you want to be as effective as possible, then use a Pal Sphere to catch it instead of eliminating it.

The player petting a Fenglope.
This is one of my favorite ground mounts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fenglope stats in Palworld

The best aspect of the Fenglope by far is its status as one of the best ground mounts you can get since it is incredibly fast and can double jump. But it also has some other solid statistics, so here’s a complete breakdown of all the information you need to know about the Fenglope that is now part of your Paldeck.

  • Element: Neutral
  • Partner Skill: Wind and Clouds
    • “Can be ridden. Can double jump while mounted.”
  • Work Suitability: Lumbering level two
  • Potential Drops: 
  • Hunger: 6/10
  • Bio: “In ages past, its beautiful visage was a common sight in paintings. As time passed, its beautiful pelt and antlers were often seen in works of art.”
related content
Read Article Palworld dungeons explained: Bosses, how to find, rewards
Player holding a Pal Sphere in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld dungeons explained: Bosses, how to find, rewards
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Where to find Huge Dragon Egg in Palworld
Relaxarus watering plants in Palworld with other Pals around it.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Where to find Huge Dragon Egg in Palworld
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 1, 2024
Read Article How to breed Rayhound in Palworld
A Rayhound howling while surrounded by electricity.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Rayhound in Palworld
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 1, 2024
Read Article How to breed Frostallion in Palworld
Frostallion in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Frostallion in Palworld
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 1, 2024
Read Article How to breed Beakon in Palworld
The player petting a flying Beakon in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Beakon in Palworld
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Palworld dungeons explained: Bosses, how to find, rewards
Player holding a Pal Sphere in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld dungeons explained: Bosses, how to find, rewards
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Where to find Huge Dragon Egg in Palworld
Relaxarus watering plants in Palworld with other Pals around it.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Where to find Huge Dragon Egg in Palworld
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 1, 2024
Read Article How to breed Rayhound in Palworld
A Rayhound howling while surrounded by electricity.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Rayhound in Palworld
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 1, 2024
Read Article How to breed Frostallion in Palworld
Frostallion in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Frostallion in Palworld
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 1, 2024
Read Article How to breed Beakon in Palworld
The player petting a flying Beakon in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Beakon in Palworld
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 1, 2024

Author

Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.