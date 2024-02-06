Sibelyx is an Ice-type Pal in Palworld and it’s one of the best sources of High Quality Cloth when working on the ranch.

Recommended Videos

Not only can you bring Sibelyx to combat when fighting Dragon-type Pals, but you can also leave it in your base to do Medicine Production, Cooling, and Farming. On top of that, it’s quite useful when you need High Quality Cloth. This is used for crafting various recipes, like Giga Glider, Lily’s Spear, and different heat-resistant clothes. You can find Sibelyx in different locations across the world, and it is also an Alpha Pal. So, here’s how to find and catch Sibelyx in Palworld.

All Sibelyx stats in Palworld

Snow far, snow good. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Element Type Ice Potential Drops Ice Organ Work Suitability Medicine Production level three, Cooling level two, and Farming level two Partner Skill Silk Maker – When activated, Sibelyx attacks the targeted enemy with a powerful Blizzard Spike. When assigned to the Ranch, Sibelyx produces High Quality Cloth. Food Level Five out of 10 Description A Pal that likes the rain,and will often bask in rain showers until the weather clears up. On rainy days, Foxparks can often be found taking shelter beneath it.

How to find Sibelyx in Palworld

Sibelyx in the wilderness. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Sibelyx in the snowy regions on the north island, as shown on the map above. The Pal is normally around level 17, and you can track it down quite early. Search the area well, and don’t forget to bring cold-resistant armor to avoid freezing to death in this hostile land. You can hunt it down during the day and night.

Sibelyx Alpha Pal location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you reach level 40 or above, you can head to the Sealed Realm of the Pristine Field dungeon and find the Sibelyx Alpha Pal version. This is located on the largest island, in Frostbound Mountains at coordinates 251, 72.

How to catch Sibelyx in Palworld

Sibelyx is an Ice-type Pal and the easiest way to counter it is to bring a Fire-type Pal. I like to bring along Bushi or Blazamut, but any Fire-type Pal will do. If you’re catching Sibelyx in the wild, you’ll manage with regular Pal Spheres, but for Alpha Pal you need higher-quality ones.

Also, dodge any critical abilities shot toward you, and before you know it, you’ll have your own Sibelyx.