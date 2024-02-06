Category:
Palworld

How to find and catch Sibelyx in Palworld

It's an easy catch!
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Feb 6, 2024 05:01 pm
Sybelyx surroended by several Pals working and sleeping.
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair on YouTube

Sibelyx is an Ice-type Pal in Palworld and it’s one of the best sources of High Quality Cloth when working on the ranch.

Not only can you bring Sibelyx to combat when fighting Dragon-type Pals, but you can also leave it in your base to do Medicine Production, Cooling, and Farming. On top of that, it’s quite useful when you need High Quality Cloth. This is used for crafting various recipes, like Giga Glider, Lily’s Spear, and different heat-resistant clothes. You can find Sibelyx in different locations across the world, and it is also an Alpha Pal. So, here’s how to find and catch Sibelyx in Palworld

All Sibelyx stats in Palworld

Sibelyx's Paldeck page in Palworld.
Snow far, snow good. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Element TypeIce
Potential DropsIce Organ
Work SuitabilityMedicine Production level three, Cooling level two, and Farming level two
Partner SkillSilk Maker – When activated, Sibelyx attacks the targeted enemy with a powerful Blizzard Spike. When assigned to the Ranch, Sibelyx produces High Quality Cloth.
Food LevelFive out of 10
DescriptionA Pal that likes the rain,and will often bask in rain showers until the weather clears up. On rainy days, Foxparks can often be found taking shelter beneath it.

How to find Sibelyx in Palworld

Map in Palworld, showing the exact location of Sibelyx in the wild
Sibelyx in the wilderness. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Sibelyx in the snowy regions on the north island, as shown on the map above. The Pal is normally around level 17, and you can track it down quite early. Search the area well, and don’t forget to bring cold-resistant armor to avoid freezing to death in this hostile land. You can hunt it down during the day and night.

Map of Palworld, showing the exact location of Sibelyx Alpha Pal
Sibelyx Alpha Pal location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you reach level 40 or above, you can head to the Sealed Realm of the Pristine Field dungeon and find the Sibelyx Alpha Pal version. This is located on the largest island, in Frostbound Mountains at coordinates 251, 72. 

How to catch Sibelyx in Palworld

Sibelyx is an Ice-type Pal and the easiest way to counter it is to bring a Fire-type Pal. I like to bring along Bushi or Blazamut, but any Fire-type Pal will do. If you’re catching Sibelyx in the wild, you’ll manage with regular Pal Spheres, but for Alpha Pal you need higher-quality ones. 

Also, dodge any critical abilities shot toward you, and before you know it, you’ll have your own Sibelyx. 

Read Article How to cure Weakened status effect in Palworld
Mossanda laying on the grass on his side, scratching his belly in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to cure Weakened status effect in Palworld
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to breed Jetragon in Palworld
Player riding a flying Pal in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Jetragon in Palworld
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Feb 6, 2024
Read Article 10 things you probably didn’t know you can do in Palworld
The player standing by Anubis and waving.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
10 things you probably didn’t know you can do in Palworld
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Is Palworld coming to PS5 and PS4?
Mossanda laying on the grass on his side, scratching his belly in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Is Palworld coming to PS5 and PS4?
Joey Carr Joey Carr and others Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to get and farm Coal in Palworld
Hangyu chasing Lamballs in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get and farm Coal in Palworld
Adam Newell Adam Newell and others Feb 6, 2024
Author

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.