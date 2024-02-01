How to breed Rayhound in Palworld

If you’re looking for an amazing ground mount to help you traverse around the Palpagos Islands in Palworld at a very fast pace, then the Rayhound is the Pal for you. This is an incredibly strong and swift Pal you definitely want to recruit.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to breed a Rayhound in Palworld so you can unlock one of the best mounts this game has to offer.

How to get a Rayhound egg in Palworld

You can get a Rayhound egg, which is a Large Electric Egg, from a variety of breeding combinations in Palworld. But you only have a one-in-four shot of actually getting it since there are four different Pals that can hatch from it, which are the Rayhound, the Univolt, the Dinossom Lux, and the Beakon.

I used a Penking and a Caprity to make a Rayhound, but there’s quite an array of Pal combinations you can try for this one. Some of the easiest breeding combinations that result in a Large Electric Egg capable of hatching a Rayhound are as follows.

Penking and Caprity

and Direhowl and Nitewing

and Sweepa and Direhowl

and Incineram and Celeray

and Melpaca and Incineram

and Surfent and Melpaca

and Rooby and Elizabee

and Eikthyrdeer and Surfent

This Pal is all about electricity. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To breed two Pals, you need:

A Breeding Farm , which unlocks at Technology Tree level 19.

, which unlocks at Technology Tree level 19. A Cake , which can be made by combining five Flour, eight Red Berries, seven Milk, eight Eggs, and two Honey in a Cooking Pot.

, which can be made by combining five Flour, eight Red Berries, seven Milk, eight Eggs, and two Honey in a Cooking Pot. Two Pals, which needs to include one male and one female.

Once you have all this, you can start the breeding process using any of the previously mentioned combinations to unlock a Rayhound. You can also try your luck at finding a Rayhound in the wild if breeding isn’t going great for you.

This Pal is quite electrifying. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocktepair YouTube

Rayhound stats in Palworld

In addition to being one of the fastest ground mounts you can get in Palworld, there is quite an array of other benefits Rayhound provides once you unlock this Pal for your Paldeck. Here’s what you need to know about this creature.