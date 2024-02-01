Category:
Palworld

How to breed Rayhound in Palworld

You'd better hope luck is on your side.

Kacee Fay

Published: Feb 1, 2024
A Rayhound howling while surrounded by electricity.
Image via Pocket Pair

If you’re looking for an amazing ground mount to help you traverse around the Palpagos Islands in Palworld at a very fast pace, then the Rayhound is the Pal for you. This is an incredibly strong and swift Pal you definitely want to recruit.

Here’s how to breed a Rayhound in Palworld so you can unlock one of the best mounts this game has to offer.

How to get a Rayhound egg in Palworld

You can get a Rayhound egg, which is a Large Electric Egg, from a variety of breeding combinations in Palworld. But you only have a one-in-four shot of actually getting it since there are four different Pals that can hatch from it, which are the Rayhound, the Univolt, the Dinossom Lux, and the Beakon.

I used a Penking and a Caprity to make a Rayhound, but there’s quite an array of Pal combinations you can try for this one. Some of the easiest breeding combinations that result in a Large Electric Egg capable of hatching a Rayhound are as follows.

  • Penking and Caprity
  • Direhowl and Nitewing
  • Sweepa and Direhowl
  • Incineram and Celeray
  • Melpaca and Incineram
  • Surfent and Melpaca
  • Rooby and Elizabee
  • Eikthyrdeer and Surfent
Rayhound's Paldeck page in Palworld.
This Pal is all about electricity. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To breed two Pals, you need:

  • A Breeding Farm, which unlocks at Technology Tree level 19.
  • A Cake, which can be made by combining five Flour, eight Red Berries, seven Milk, eight Eggs, and two Honey in a Cooking Pot.
  • Two Pals, which needs to include one male and one female.

Once you have all this, you can start the breeding process using any of the previously mentioned combinations to unlock a Rayhound. You can also try your luck at finding a Rayhound in the wild if breeding isn’t going great for you.

A Rayhound charging a generator.
This Pal is quite electrifying. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocktepair YouTube

Rayhound stats in Palworld

In addition to being one of the fastest ground mounts you can get in Palworld, there is quite an array of other benefits Rayhound provides once you unlock this Pal for your Paldeck. Here’s what you need to know about this creature.

  • Element: Electric
  • Partner Skill: Jumping Force
    • “Can be ridden. Can also double jump while mounted.”
  • Work Suitability: Generating Electricity level two
  • Potential Drops: Electric Organ
  • Hunger: 5/10
  • Bio: “At full speed, it could be mistaken for a bolt of lightning. If two Rayhounds collide, the sound is like that of a powerful thunderclap.”
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.