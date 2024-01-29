How to breed Hangyu Cryst in Palworld

Hangyu Cryst is an Ice element Pal in Palworld with a unique Partner Skill that allows you to use it as a glider. Although it might not be the strongest Pal, it’s versatile, cute, and practical. But breeding can be tricky if you don’t know the right combinations.

How to breed a Hangyu Cryst egg in Palworld

Unfortunately, Hangyu Cryst’s Pal Deck page is bugged. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

While specific Pals have more than one breeding combination, there is only one breeding combination you can use to get a Hangyu Cryst egg in Palworld:

Hangyu and Swee

But if you already have two Hangyu Crysts of the opposite sex, you can breed them to get a Hangyu Cryst egg as well.

If you haven’t got a Hangyu Cryst yet, you will want to capture a Hangyu and a Swee and place them in the Pal Breeding Ranch, which you unlock at level 19. You must also place a Cake at the Ranch to get an egg. Otherwise, your efforts will be for naught.

Once you get the Hangyu Cryst egg, you must place it in an Egg Incubator, which you can unlock at level seven, and wait for it to hatch. If you’ve changed your World Settings, the hatching speed might only take an hour, but it could also take days (and this is in real-world time too). So, if you can’t wait, you can change your World Settings and make your eggs hatch faster.

As soon as it hatches, you’ll have a cute Hangyu Cryst to add to your party or put to work at your base. Because it has four Work Suitabilities, a unique Partner Skill, and low damage abilities, I use my Hangyu Cryst outside of battle because it can’t hold up against the mid to late-game Pals with high damage abilities like Jormuntide Ignis and is better suited to supporting you and your base.

In future patches, we should get more Pals that expand the breeding combinations for Hangyu Cryst. But for now, there’s only one way to breed a Hangyu Cryst egg in Palworld.