Category:
Palworld

Best Univolt breeding combinations in Palworld

Get them all!
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Feb 7, 2024 06:49 pm
Player petting their Univolt in Palworld
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Univolt is a fairly common Pal in Palworld, which helps when you’re trying to capture one. Interestingly, you can also breed some of the rarest Pals with this enigmatic electric Pal. So don’t wait up—here are the best Univolt breeding combinations to try in Palworld.

Recommended Videos

Best Univolt breeding combinations in Palworld

Player riding a Univolt in Palworld
Want a ride? Screenshot by Dot Esports

I’ve compiled the best breeding combinations using Univolt in a table below. Feel free to try them in Palworld and watch the magic unfold as you incubate the egg. 

Parent OneParent TwoChild
UnivoltBlazamutWarsect
UnivoltSuzakuPyrin
UnivoltOrserkSweepa
UnivoltHelzephyrMossanda
UnivoltLyleen NoctSibelyx
UnivoltRelaxaurusWumpo Botan
UnivoltJormuntideAzurobe
UnivoltNitewingElphidran
UnivoltKingpacaAnubis
UnivoltTanzeeLoupmoon

To make the breeding happen, you have to make sure one of the parents is male and the other is female. Assign both to a Breeding Farm—unlocked at level 19—with some Cake in a chest nearby. If there’s not enough Cake, the breeding process won’t complete.

After the breeding is complete, grab the Egg and assign it to an Incubator. There are a lot of ways to speed up the process of incubation.

Tip:

A baby Pal might inherit passive traits from its parent Pals. So, breeding Univolt with a carefully picked Pal might bring you a very capable baby Pal for your base or fights.

How to get a Univolt in Palworld

If you don’t have a Univolt yet, fret not. Just visit the region marked in the Palworld heat map below to find one.

Find a Univolt here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Univolt is an Electric Pal, so it’s weak against Ground Pals in battle. I always make sure to take a Pal like Rushoar or Gumoss to capture Univolts, and some Mega Spheres to make it easier. You can also capture an Alpha Univolt which spawns in Sea Breeze Archipelago and then breed it to possibly get a stronger Pal baby.

related content
Read Article How to breed Univolt in Palworld
Univolt in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Univolt in Palworld
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Best Mozzarina breeding combinations in Palworld
Mozzarina, a cow-type Pal in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Mozzarina breeding combinations in Palworld
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Palworld Loupmoon location, skills, and how to catch
Loupmoon building in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld Loupmoon location, skills, and how to catch
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Palworld Maraith location, skills, and how to catch
The player character in Palworld on top of a mountain looking down to smaller islands.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld Maraith location, skills, and how to catch
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Fastest ground mounts in Palworld and how to get them
A montage showing Pyrin Noct, Rayhound, and Direhowl side by side.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Fastest ground mounts in Palworld and how to get them
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to breed Univolt in Palworld
Univolt in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Univolt in Palworld
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Best Mozzarina breeding combinations in Palworld
Mozzarina, a cow-type Pal in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Mozzarina breeding combinations in Palworld
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Palworld Loupmoon location, skills, and how to catch
Loupmoon building in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld Loupmoon location, skills, and how to catch
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Palworld Maraith location, skills, and how to catch
The player character in Palworld on top of a mountain looking down to smaller islands.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld Maraith location, skills, and how to catch
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Fastest ground mounts in Palworld and how to get them
A montage showing Pyrin Noct, Rayhound, and Direhowl side by side.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Fastest ground mounts in Palworld and how to get them
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 7, 2024

Author

Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com