Univolt is a fairly common Pal in Palworld, which helps when you’re trying to capture one. Interestingly, you can also breed some of the rarest Pals with this enigmatic electric Pal. So don’t wait up—here are the best Univolt breeding combinations to try in Palworld.

Recommended Videos

Best Univolt breeding combinations in Palworld

Want a ride? Screenshot by Dot Esports

I’ve compiled the best breeding combinations using Univolt in a table below. Feel free to try them in Palworld and watch the magic unfold as you incubate the egg.

Parent One Parent Two Child Univolt Blazamut Warsect Univolt Suzaku Pyrin Univolt Orserk Sweepa Univolt Helzephyr Mossanda Univolt Lyleen Noct Sibelyx Univolt Relaxaurus Wumpo Botan Univolt Jormuntide Azurobe Univolt Nitewing Elphidran Univolt Kingpaca Anubis Univolt Tanzee Loupmoon

To make the breeding happen, you have to make sure one of the parents is male and the other is female. Assign both to a Breeding Farm—unlocked at level 19—with some Cake in a chest nearby. If there’s not enough Cake, the breeding process won’t complete.

After the breeding is complete, grab the Egg and assign it to an Incubator. There are a lot of ways to speed up the process of incubation.

Tip: A baby Pal might inherit passive traits from its parent Pals. So, breeding Univolt with a carefully picked Pal might bring you a very capable baby Pal for your base or fights.

How to get a Univolt in Palworld

If you don’t have a Univolt yet, fret not. Just visit the region marked in the Palworld heat map below to find one.

Find a Univolt here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Univolt is an Electric Pal, so it’s weak against Ground Pals in battle. I always make sure to take a Pal like Rushoar or Gumoss to capture Univolts, and some Mega Spheres to make it easier. You can also capture an Alpha Univolt which spawns in Sea Breeze Archipelago and then breed it to possibly get a stronger Pal baby.