Sibelyx is an Ice Pal you can’t miss, with its elegant hat and gracious pose. It’s a useful Pal to get in your base and Palworld team and it’ll even give you free style points.

You can find Sibelyx as a level 40 Field Alpha Boss in the Sealed Realm of the Pristine. Catching it is no easy feat (unless you’ve done some serious leveling). To get the Pal way earlier, you can breed it before you’re able to reach its location area. It’s also a simpler way to get your hands on it since you won’t have to pick up a tough fight against the Boss.

Here is how to breed Sibelyx in Palworld and every possible combination you can use.

How to get a Sibelyx Egg in Palworld

It’s a level 40 boss in the wild. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sibelyx can be bred using a lot of different combinations of Pals. Here is a list of the ones you can use to get a Sibelyx Egg:

Penking and Mossanda Lux

and Penking and Pyrin

and Penking and Ragnahawk

and Penking and Faleris

and Celaray and Blazamut

and Celaray and Suzaku Aqua

and Mossanda and Sibelyx

and Mossanda and Kingpaca

and Mossanda and Wumpo

and Mossanda and Wumpo Botan

and Mossanda Lux and Cinnamoth

and Mossanda Lux and Grintale

and Mossanda Lux and Azurobe

and Melpaca and Blazamut

and Eikthyrdeer Terra and Blazamut

Terra and Nitewing and Cinnamoth

and Nitewing and Kingpaca

and Nitewing and Wumpo

and Nitewing and Wumpo Botan

Once you’ve got one combination in your roster, you have to prepare your base for breeding. To do that, you need to have built a Breeding Farm, have an Egg Incubator, and be ready to use Cake to launch the process.

All Sibelyx stats in Palworld

Sibelyx is a versatile Pal. It doesn’t excel at anything, but it can be incredibly useful both in combat and in your base. Here are its full stats.