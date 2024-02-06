Category:
How to breed Sibelyx in Palworld

The Ice Queen.
Eva Martinello
Published: Feb 6, 2024 05:48 pm
Sybelyx surroended by several Pals working and sleeping.
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair on YouTube

Sibelyx is an Ice Pal you can’t miss, with its elegant hat and gracious pose. It’s a useful Pal to get in your base and Palworld team and it’ll even give you free style points.

You can find Sibelyx as a level 40 Field Alpha Boss in the Sealed Realm of the Pristine. Catching it is no easy feat (unless you’ve done some serious leveling). To get the Pal way earlier, you can breed it before you’re able to reach its location area. It’s also a simpler way to get your hands on it since you won’t have to pick up a tough fight against the Boss.

Here is how to breed Sibelyx in Palworld and every possible combination you can use.

How to get a Sibelyx Egg in Palworld

Sibelyx's Paldeck page in Palworld.
It’s a level 40 boss in the wild. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sibelyx can be bred using a lot of different combinations of Pals. Here is a list of the ones you can use to get a Sibelyx Egg:

Once you’ve got one combination in your roster, you have to prepare your base for breeding. To do that, you need to have built a Breeding Farm, have an Egg Incubator, and be ready to use Cake to launch the process.

All Sibelyx stats in Palworld

Sibelyx is a versatile Pal. It doesn’t excel at anything, but it can be incredibly useful both in combat and in your base. Here are its full stats.

  • Element: Ice
  • Partner Skill: Silk Maker
    • “When activated, it attacks the targeted enemy with a powerful Blizzard Spike. When assigned to the Ranch, it produces High Quality Cloth.”
  • Work Suitability: Medicine level two, Cooling level two, Farming level one
  • Possible Drops: Ice Organ, High Quality Cloth
Eva Martinello
Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.