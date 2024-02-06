Sibelyx is an Ice Pal you can’t miss, with its elegant hat and gracious pose. It’s a useful Pal to get in your base and Palworld team and it’ll even give you free style points.
You can find Sibelyx as a level 40 Field Alpha Boss in the Sealed Realm of the Pristine. Catching it is no easy feat (unless you’ve done some serious leveling). To get the Pal way earlier, you can breed it before you’re able to reach its location area. It’s also a simpler way to get your hands on it since you won’t have to pick up a tough fight against the Boss.
Here is how to breed Sibelyx in Palworld and every possible combination you can use.
How to get a Sibelyx Egg in Palworld
Sibelyx can be bred using a lot of different combinations of Pals. Here is a list of the ones you can use to get a Sibelyx Egg:
- Penking and Mossanda Lux
- Penking and Pyrin
- Penking and Ragnahawk
- Penking and Faleris
- Celaray and Blazamut
- Celaray and Suzaku Aqua
- Mossanda and Sibelyx
- Mossanda and Kingpaca
- Mossanda and Wumpo
- Mossanda and Wumpo Botan
- Mossanda Lux and Cinnamoth
- Mossanda Lux and Grintale
- Mossanda Lux and Azurobe
- Melpaca and Blazamut
- Eikthyrdeer Terra and Blazamut
- Nitewing and Cinnamoth
- Nitewing and Kingpaca
- Nitewing and Wumpo
- Nitewing and Wumpo Botan
Once you’ve got one combination in your roster, you have to prepare your base for breeding. To do that, you need to have built a Breeding Farm, have an Egg Incubator, and be ready to use Cake to launch the process.
All Sibelyx stats in Palworld
Sibelyx is a versatile Pal. It doesn’t excel at anything, but it can be incredibly useful both in combat and in your base. Here are its full stats.