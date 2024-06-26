Palworld Selyne Paldeck 113 – location, skills, and how to catch

The Sakurajima update in Palworld introduced a bunch of new Pals and Selyne is one of the rarest you can find—but we’ve got everything you need to know to make your task easier.

Selyne, like other Pals in Palworld, has a variety of different uses that make this Pal useful around your base and in your party, with Selyne being one of the most versatile Pals. If this sounds good and you want to add Selyne to your collection, we’ll tell you how to catch this Pal along with its abilities and location.

All Selyne stats, skills, and work suitability

Dancing in the moonlight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Selyne is a Dark/Neutral Element Pal in Palworld with Handiwork Lv3, Medicine Production Lv3, and Transporting Lv3. With these attributes, Selyne is a great addition to any base to help with crafting and transporting materials.

Selyne is also a good option in your party as it can be ridden as a flying mount, while any Fire and Dark attacks while mounted will increase. To craft the Seylene Saddle, you need 20 Leather, 30 Plasteel, 10 Meteorite Fragment, and 60 Paldium Fragment. The recipe is unlockable at level 53.

Selyne location in Palworld

Selyne doesn’t have a set location in Palworld and, as far as we know so far, can only be encountered after a meteor shower. After a meteor shower takes place, head towards the location marked on your map—but you’ll have to be lucky to encounter Selyne.

On top of this, the meteor event will have to take place on Sakurajima island because any other location will not have the possibility of Selyne spawning.

In our experience, Selyne is one of three possible Pals that will spawn after a meteor shower alongside Xenogard and Xenovander. Unlike the latter, Selyne can spawn without other Pals—but there will be enemy NPCs in the area.

How to catch Selyne in Palworld

Best friends. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Selyne, like the majority of other Pals added in Palworld’s Sakurajima update, requires high-tier Pal Spheres to catch. The better quality of Pal Sphere you use, the better chance you have of adding Selyne to your collection.

Though it took a couple of attempts, I captured Selyne using an Ultra Sphere, but I would have had an easier task if I used a higher tier of Pal Spheres. As usual, the approach is to inflict as much damage as possible to Selyne without killing it to increase your capture chance.

As Selyne usually spawns with several enemy NPCs, focus on defeating the NPCs first to reduce the risk of the enemies killing Selyne; the rarity of this Pal means it may be a while until you encounter another.

