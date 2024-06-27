How to get Meteorite Fragment in Palworld

New materials were added to Palworld in the Sakurajima update, and the Meteorite Fragment is one of the rarest, so you need to know how to get your hands on it. We’ve got everything you need to know.

Palworld’s Sakurajima update added a bunch of new content and Pals to the game, alongside new weapons and structures, some of which are easier to find than others—and Meteorite Fragments can be a pain to get your hands on.

Fear not, though, we can tell you exactly how to get Meteorite Fragments with our guide below.

Where to find Meteorite Fragments in Palworld

Keep your eyes peeled. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Meteorite Fragments in Palworld are only found in rare locations after a Meteor shower. From our experience, there isn’t a specific location where they’re going to pop up. Instead, keep your eye out for a marker on your map like the one in the image above.

When approaching the area, remain on guard for the extremely powerful pal Xenogard, which may be in the vicinity. If the area is clear, you’re free to mine away and gather all the Meteorite Fragments you can. Use a Pickaxe to mine the Meteorite Fragment and pick up any individual Fragments on the ground, particularly if you’ve had to fight Xenogard; attacks may have damaged the large Meteor and dropped Fragments.

You should get a decent amount of Meteorite Fragments at each Meteor you find, usually around 25, but you need plenty more to craft the Meteor Launcher weapon.

