Palworld Xenovader Paldeck 125 – location, skills, and how to catch

Palworld’s Sakurajima update added a bunch of new Pals into the world, and some are particularly rare, including Xenovader, so we’ve got everything you need to know about this Pal.

Pals in Palworld have several uses, whether in your party or working hard at your base gathering resources and crafting materials, and Xenovader can slot into your plans with ease.

If you’re wondering what skills Xenovader brings to the table, and how you can catch this Pal yourself, check out our dedicated guide.

All Xenovader stats, skills, and work suitability

Handy help. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Xenovader is a Dark Element Pal in Palworld with Lumbering Lv2 and Transporting Lv2, meaning that while it won’t be one of the most useful Pals working at your base, it can come in handy when collecting Wood or moving other resources.

Rather than assigning Xenovader to a base, however, the best use for this Pal is in your party as it increases damage dealt to Ores and makes it easier to obtain Meteorite Fragments—so it’s the perfect party whenever a meteor drops or if you need resources like Pure Quartz, Coal, or Sulfur.

Xenovader location in Palworld

Xenovader doesn’t have a set location in Palworld and can only be encountered after a meteor shower. When a meteor shower takes place and is marked on your map, head towards it—but there’s no guarantee Xenovader will be waiting for you.

From our experience, Xenovader is one of three possible Pals that spawn with a meteor shower, alongside Xenogard and Selyne. Xenovaders spawn in groups rather than individually, which can make battling them tricky.

How to catch Xenovader in Palworld

New friends. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Xenovader requires high-tier Pal Spheres to catch. The better quality of the Pal Sphere you use, the higher your chance of capturing Xenovader. Be sure to inflict as much damage as possible onto Xenovader without killing it to increase your capture chance.

Be careful of nearby enemies when encountering Xenovader as meteor showers also attract enemy NPCs and it’s best to clear them out completely before focusing on catching your Xenovader, particularly as the enemies also attack Pals.

