How to breed Selyne in Palworld

Breeding in Palworld is a great way to bolster your collection and maximize the strength of your Pals, but obtaining a specific Pal, like Selyne, has select requirements.

A series of new Pals joined Palworld in the Sakurajima update, including Selyne, Xenovader, and Xenogard—a trio you can only encounter after a random meteor shower occurs.

Breeding in Palworld can be used as a shortcut to obtaining the best Pals, and if you’re wondering whether this method works with Selyne, we have the answer.

Palworld Selyne breeding calculator

The only known way to breed Selyne in Palworld is to use two Selyne. From our testing and datamines from others, the only outcome for Selyne to hatch from an egg is to combine Selyne with another Selyne—meaning there is no shortcut to adding Selyne to your Paldeck if you’re yet to catch one.

As Selyne is one of the strongest Pals in the game and is a rare spawn—you can only find it following a meteor shower on Sakurajima island—it’s not surprising that Selyne has restricted breeding, putting it in the same category as the likes of Jetragon and Bellanoir.

If you’re lucky enough to have two Selyne in your collection already and want to breed another, follow these steps:

Build a Breeding Pen. Craft a Cake and add it to the chest equipped with the Breeding Pen. Add two Selynes to your base, pick them up, and throw them at the Breeding Pen to assign them. Wait until an egg appears—you can track the progress by looking at the Breeding Pen. Collect the egg, place it inside an incubator, and wait for it to hatch.

