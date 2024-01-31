Best Pals for each job in Palworld, listed

Not all Pals are created equal, and because of some quirky design elements, there is more that goes into being well-equipped for a given job than simply a high score in that category.

Recommended Videos

Even when you know exactly what sort of job qualifications you’re after in any specific Pal, you still have that pesky little problem of actually finding a Pal with the stats you’re looking for. This guide will briefly explain how you should assign Pals to your base, and give you a clear list of the best worker Pals for each job category in Palworld.

How to tell if a Pal is a good worker in Palworld

This guy knows his stuff. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I remember catching my first Penking and thinking, “This must be one of the best base Pals in the game, this guy does everything!” Fast forward a few hours, and I had five Penkings running around my base getting distracted by everything and completing a grand total of absolutely no tasks. This is because Pals with too many job suitabilities get distracted by multiple tasks, and end up being unable to stay on any task long enough to complete it.

With that said, a Pal that can complete multiple jobs isn’t inherently a bad thing—it all depends on what jobs a Pal can do and what job you want it to do. Some tasks, like Lumbering and Mining, are always going to pull eligible Pals to them because they’re always available en masse. Jobs like Electricity Generating and Medicine Production are far less likely to pull Pals’ attention, as they are rarely going to be passively available.

If a Pal has Lumbering, Medicine Production, Farming, and Kindling, it isn’t definitively a bad worker Pal, but it probably would be best suited for Lumbering. If you want a lot of Kindling to get done, you’d be better off finding a Pal that does not have Lumbering or Mining.

It’s important to keep that fact in mind: while you should stay wary, multiple work skills aren’t always a bad thing—it all depends on your base and what you want out of a given Pal. With that in mind, here are the best Pals for each job in Palworld.

Best Pals for Kindling

Fireball. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the hardest things about finding good Kindling Pals is how many of them also have Lumbering or Mining, which means you’ll often return to base and learn your designated cook has decided to spend the last hour at the Lumbering Farm instead of making cakes. Here are our picks for Pals that combine high Kindling levels with minimal distractions:

Pal Kindling level Other jobs Jormuntide Ignis Four N/A Ragnahawk Three Transporting Faleris Three Transporting Reptyro Three Mining

Best Pals for Watering

Fishy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Watering is an easy enough job to keep under lockdown, as tons of different Pals are fantastic at it and also don’t have any other job suitability to bog them down. The only thing you need to watch out for here is how much larger Pals love getting stuck on any and everything; try to place your crops and Crusher with that phenomenon in mind.

Pal Watering level Other jobs Jormuntide Four N/A Azurobe Three N/A Broncherry Aqua Three N/A Suzaku Aqua Three N/A

Best Pals for Planting

Very floral. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Planting is an easy enough job to keep consistently manned because Lyleen and Broncherry both don’t have any “permanent” jobs like Lumbering or Mining, meaning even if they do get distracted, it will be for a finite amount of time to make Medicine or lend Handiwork.

Another thing to keep in mind is that Planting takes a short amount of time and leaves room for lots of other tasks while crops are growing, so in this case, it’s actually usually better to assign a Pal that does other things as well.

Pal Planting level Other jobs Lyleen Four Handiwork, Gathering, Medicine Production Broncherry Three N/A Petallia Three Handiwork, Gathering, Medicine Production, Transporting Vaelet Two Handiwork, Gathering, Medicine Production, Transporting

Best Pals for Generating Electricity

Legendary. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Generating Electricity is one of the few jobs I’ve found Pals actually stay assigned to. Throw a Pal on a furnace, and they’ll do anything else when you turn your back. Throw a Pal on a Generator, and they’re actually pretty good about staying. You don’t have to be as careful about Electric Pals with other job suitability, as they don’t get distracted.

Pal Generating Electricity level Other jobs Orserk Four Handiwork, Transporting Relaxaurus Lux Three Transporting Grizzbolt Three Handiwork, Lumbering, Transporting Beakon Two Gathering, Transporting

Best Pals for Handiwork

That’s the homie. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Handiwork is unique because it isn’t ever passively in demand. The only time a Handiwork job needs doing is when you have specifically ordered it. As such, Anubis really is your guy. Anubis won’t ever leave his precious Mining for even a second unless you pick him up and throw him at a bench or assembly line, but that extra step is well worth the speed at which Anubis crafts. If you don’t have an Anubis yet, the same logic still applies to the others.

Pal Handiwork level Other jobs Anubis Four Mining, Transporting Lyleen Three Planting, Gathering, Medicine Production Lunaris Three Gathering, Transporting Wixen Three Kindling, Transporting

Best Pals for Gathering

A dark god. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Gathering is similar to Planting in that it only requires small bursts of work with long periods of downtime in between. Unless your base has tons of crops, you probably don’t need to keep a Frostallion Noct sitting around. Instead, I use Verdash, who completes any Gathering job quickly when it comes up and doesn’t sit around Idle the rest of the time.

Pal Gathering level Other jobs Frostallion Noct Four N/A Jetragon Three N/A Verdash Three Planting, Handiwork, Lumbering, Gathering Grintale Two N/A

Best Pals for Lumbering

I wanna hug him. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lumbering is a weird one. On the one hand, it’s one of the single most important jobs in Palworld. On the other hand, the fact a Lumbering Farm never runs out of work that can be done right here and right now means Pals love leaving their important jobs to spend an eternity gathering Wood even though you already have 10,000.

Tons of Pals are equipped for Lumbering, and my experience has been the job is getting done whether you like it or not. These Pals are the most efficient choices.

Pal Lumbering level Other jobs Wumpo Three Transporting, Handiwork, Cooling Wumpo Botan Three Planting, Handiwork, Transporting Warsect Three Planting, Handiwork, Transporting Bushi Three Kindling, Handiwork, Gathering, Transporting

Best Pals for Mining

You’ll need to take down a big one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mining is without a doubt the most important skill in Palworld. Setting up a proper ore farm requires finesse, planning, and Pals with great Mining scores. Thankfully, it’s easy enough to design a second base that doesn’t have anything to distract your peak Miners from their work. Similar to Lumbering, the thing to watch for here is how tempting a Stone Pit is to Pals. If you have a Pal that has Mining in addition to another job you really want them to do, try to keep them as far away from a Stone Pit as possible.

Pal Mining level Other jobs Astegon Four Handiwork Blazemut Four Kindling Anubis Three Handiwork, Transporting Ice Reptyro Three Cooling

Best Pals for Medicine Production

Mind the fangs. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Medicine Production is exactly like Handiwork in that there is never a passive demand for it. Medicine can only be made when you order it specifically, so you should work around that fact. Don’t leave a Felbat in your base unless there’s Medicine that actively needs to be made, and don’t be afraid to have Medicine Production Pals that also contribute elsewhere. When you need Medicine, hard assign them to a Workbench.

Pal Medicine Production level Other jobs Felbat Three N/A Lyleen Noct Three Handiwork, Gathering Lyleen Three Planting, Handiwork, Gathering Vaelet Three Planting, Handiwork, Gathering

Best Pals for Cooling

Not a great seat warmer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I don’t want to say that Cooling is broken in Palworld, but here’s the thing: sorting an inventory refreshes the expiration timer on all food in that inventory, so Cooling is absolutely unnecessary 99 percent of the time. Combine that with the fact that, unlike Power Generators, Pals seem to love sneaking away from the Cooler even after they have been hard assigned, and you can’t rely on them to keep your food safe anyway. The only time you should worry about Cooling Pals is when you need to keep an egg cold to reduce incubation time.

Pal Cooling level Other jobs Frostallion Four N/A Ice Reptyro Three Mining Ice Kingpaca Three Gathering Cryolinx Three Handiwork, Lumbering

Best Pals for Transporting

Stay grassy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unless you’re setting up an ore farm, Transporting can be something of a lower-priority task. In an ore farm, strong gatherers are necessary to allow more ore to spawn. In a regular base, Transporting is sort of more about keeping your farm from becoming an absolute mess. Still, if you can afford a slot for a designated transporter, it will keep everything running at peak efficiency. The thing to be careful with about this job suitability is how easily it can cause Pals to get stuck in a perpetual state of running to pick something up, only to be distracted by something else along the way.

Pal Transporting level Other jobs Wumpo Four Handiwork, Lumbering, Cooling Wumpo Botan Four Planting, Handiwork, Lumbering Dragostrophe Three N/A Faleris Three Kindling

Best Pals for Farming

Old reliable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s difficult to say what the best Farming Pals are, as the only caveat for Farming is what Resource you’re after. Instead, I’ve listed Pals here based on which resources I think are the most important: the ones needed to make Cake, and then Gold (because who doesn’t love passive income). Don’t be afraid to swap Pals in and out of your Farm if you’re low on Wool, High Quality Cloth, Flame Organs, etc. In fact, it is probably best to always be swapping Pals in and out depending on how your reserves are looking.