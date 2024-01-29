How to breed Jolthog Cryst in Palworld

Jotlhog Cryst is a unique Pal in Palworld. It has a Partner Skill that can deal tremendous damage, and it’s a lot of fun to use, especially if you like explosions.

This Pal is an Ice variant of the normally Electric-type Jolthog. It’s barely useful when Working, but on the battlefield, it works wonders because you can use Jolthog Cryst’s Gloves to throw it like a grenade to deal AoE Ice damage. There are only two ways to obtain one: Buy it from a Black Marketeer for a hefty price, or get it from an Egg.

If you want to save yourself the gold and guarantee you’ll get a Jolthog Cryst, breeding is the best option. It’s also a great way to optimize your Jolthog Cryst with the best Passive Skills.

How to get a Jolthog Cryst Egg in Palworld

Sonic, is that you? Screenshot by Dot Esports

First things first, you can obtain Jolthog Cryst from a Frozen Egg, as these only hatch into Ice-type Pals. You can find them out in the world, particularly in snowy areas. This isn’t a reliable method, though, as you’re more likely to get a different Ice-type Pal.

Instead, you can breed a specific combination of two Pals to guarantee you’ll get an Egg containing a Jolthog Cryst. Two Pal combinations result in Jolthog Cryst in Palworld:

Jolthog and Pengullet (it doesn’t matter which is male or female)

Two Jolthog Cryst species

To begin the breeding process, you need a Breeding Farm, an Egg Incubator, and Cake. Once breeding is complete and you have the Egg, place it in an Egg Incubator. It’ll hatch after a short time, depending on your world settings and whether you can keep it at the right temperature.

Full Jolthog Cryst stats in Palworld