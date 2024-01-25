How to get and use Jolthog Cryst’s Gloves in Palworld

Jolthog is one of several Electricity Element Pals you can find while exploring in Palworld, but it has an Ice Element counterpart that’s just as useful if you know how to get one. Pairing Jolthog Cryst with the craftable Jolthog Cryst Gloves allows you to access a unique interaction.

Recommended Videos

Jolthog Cryst’s Partner Ability is called Cold Bomb, which allows players to pick up their Pal and chuck it at nearby enemies. This impact creates an area-of-effect explosion that can damage multiple enemies within the target location, making it extremely useful for hitting multiple enemies or ensuring you hit something that is moving around quickly in Palworld.

How to craft Jolthog Cryst Gloves in Palworld

Jolthog Cryst Gloves are unlocked at level 11 in the Technology tree. You’ll need at least one Technology Point to get the ability to craft this item, as well as the Pal Gear Workbench, where you can craft the gloves and other useful accessories for your Pals. Once you’ve unlocked the right recipe, head to the workbench with the following ingredients to craft:

Five Cloth

Five Ice Organs

Six Paldium Fragments

You can easily see each accessory when browsing the Technology tab as long as you have the Pal unlocked. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to use the Jolthog Cryst Gloves in Palworld

With your gloves on hand, now you’re ready to get to throwing. Before you chuck your loyal little hedgehog at your foes, you’ll need to know how to activate Jolthog’s Partner Ability in tandem with the Jolthog Cryst Gloves.

Luckily for players, using Cold Bomb is simple once you have the Pal gear crafted. To use the Jolthog Cryst Gloves, follow these steps:

Summon Jolthog Cryst from its Pal Sphere. The Jolthog Cryst Gloves will automatically be in effect. Hold the corresponding key shown at the bottom of your screen to activate the Partner Ability. This key is set to F on PC and X on controller by default. Jolthog Cryst will come running over to you just like if you were about to ride a mount. Face the direction you’d like your Jolthog Cryst to be thrown in. Watch as your enemies are hit with an icy explosion. Repeat ad nauseam.

Where to catch Jolthog Cryst in Palworld

If you haven’t caught your own Jolthog Cryst but want to use this combo, you’ll need to obtain one before you can use its Partner Skill and craft its gear.

You’ll be able to see the entrance to this dreary abode from where the player character is standing. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Jolthog Cryst spawns in the wild just east of the Desolate Church fast travel location, but it’s a very rare spawn. The best bet you have for getting your hands on a Jolthog Cryst is to buy it from a Black Marketeer. You can find one of these nefarious NPCs in the abandoned mine shaft near the Desolate Church, as well as in the middle of the East Island cliffs. These rare Fusion Pals typically sell for several thousand Gold, so be sure to bring enough money to make the trade.

Don’t forget there is also a set of Jolthog Gloves for the normal, Electricity variant of the Pal too.