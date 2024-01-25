Category:
Palworld

How to get and use Jolthog’s Gloves in Palworld

It's necessary to use its Partner Skill.
Image of Eva Martinello
Eva Martinello
|
Published: Jan 25, 2024 12:30 pm
The player character pets Jolthog, a yellow hedgehog creature, from Palworld
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just because Jolthog is a cute hedgehog in Palworld doesn’t mean you shouldn’t underestimate it. The Electric-type Pal has an electrifying Partner Skill that allows you to throw it for area damage. You’ll need gloves to do that, however.

Recommended Videos

Jolthog’s Partner Skill, Jolt Bomb, causes an electrical explosion upon impact. It’s the most exciting part of its kit: the Pal doesn’t feature strong Work Suitability abilities. It only has Generate Electrity (Level One), so it’s more of an early-game choice for your team in Palworld.

Its Partner Skill is a lot of fun and can give you a strategic edge, by dealing a first wave of damage to enemies at range.

How to craft Jolthog’s Gloves in Palworld?

Jolthog shown on the Paldeck.
It’s worth adding it to your roster. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jolt Bomb grants players the ability to pick Jolthog up and throw it at enemies to cause an electrifying explosion. It’s radical and violent, but effective and fitting to Palworld‘s style.

To use Jolt Bomb, you first need to unlock the Jolthog’s Gloves from the Technology device first, however at level eight. When you’ve unlocked the technology, you can craft the item from a Pal Gear Workbench. Here are the items needed to craft the device:

Once the item is crafted, all you need to do is to capture a Jolthog and add it to your team. Some of them are located west and northwest of the Small Settlement, but they’re rare, so you might have to do some running around to find it.

If you don’t want to explore and you’ve already unlocked an Egg Incubator, you can also hatch Electric Eggs and hope to get it, if you have some luck.

You don’t have to equip the gloves; as soon as the pair is crafted, it’s considered as acquired and as long as Jolthog is in your team, you can use it as a weapon by picking it up, aiming, and throwing.

related content
Read Article Best Pals for combat in Palworld
A motivated Pal ready to empty a weapon in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for combat in Palworld
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 25, 2024
Read Article How to get and use Mossanda’s Grenade Launcher in Palworld
Mossanda laying on the grass on his side, scratching his belly in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get and use Mossanda’s Grenade Launcher in Palworld
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jan 25, 2024
Read Article How to get and use Tanzee’s Assault Rifle in Palworld
Tanzee plating seeds in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get and use Tanzee’s Assault Rifle in Palworld
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 25, 2024
Read Article Palworld Technology and Ancient Technology tree: Every unlockable item
The player character in Palworld on top of a mountain looking down to smaller islands.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld Technology and Ancient Technology tree: Every unlockable item
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 25, 2024
Read Article How to get and use Dazzi’s Necklace in Palworld
Dazzi charging a generator in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get and use Dazzi’s Necklace in Palworld
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best Pals for combat in Palworld
A motivated Pal ready to empty a weapon in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for combat in Palworld
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 25, 2024
Read Article How to get and use Mossanda’s Grenade Launcher in Palworld
Mossanda laying on the grass on his side, scratching his belly in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get and use Mossanda’s Grenade Launcher in Palworld
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jan 25, 2024
Read Article How to get and use Tanzee’s Assault Rifle in Palworld
Tanzee plating seeds in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get and use Tanzee’s Assault Rifle in Palworld
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 25, 2024
Read Article Palworld Technology and Ancient Technology tree: Every unlockable item
The player character in Palworld on top of a mountain looking down to smaller islands.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld Technology and Ancient Technology tree: Every unlockable item
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 25, 2024
Read Article How to get and use Dazzi’s Necklace in Palworld
Dazzi charging a generator in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get and use Dazzi’s Necklace in Palworld
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 25, 2024

Author

Eva Martinello
Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.