How to get and use Jolthog’s Gloves in Palworld

Just because Jolthog is a cute hedgehog in Palworld doesn’t mean you shouldn’t underestimate it. The Electric-type Pal has an electrifying Partner Skill that allows you to throw it for area damage. You’ll need gloves to do that, however.

Jolthog’s Partner Skill, Jolt Bomb, causes an electrical explosion upon impact. It’s the most exciting part of its kit: the Pal doesn’t feature strong Work Suitability abilities. It only has Generate Electrity (Level One), so it’s more of an early-game choice for your team in Palworld.

Its Partner Skill is a lot of fun and can give you a strategic edge, by dealing a first wave of damage to enemies at range.

How to craft Jolthog’s Gloves in Palworld?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jolt Bomb grants players the ability to pick Jolthog up and throw it at enemies to cause an electrifying explosion. It’s radical and violent, but effective and fitting to Palworld‘s style.

To use Jolt Bomb, you first need to unlock the Jolthog’s Gloves from the Technology device first, however at level eight. When you’ve unlocked the technology, you can craft the item from a Pal Gear Workbench. Here are the items needed to craft the device:

Five Cloth

Five Electric Organ

Five Paldium Fragment

Once the item is crafted, all you need to do is to capture a Jolthog and add it to your team. Some of them are located west and northwest of the Small Settlement, but they’re rare, so you might have to do some running around to find it.

If you don’t want to explore and you’ve already unlocked an Egg Incubator, you can also hatch Electric Eggs and hope to get it, if you have some luck.

You don’t have to equip the gloves; as soon as the pair is crafted, it’s considered as acquired and as long as Jolthog is in your team, you can use it as a weapon by picking it up, aiming, and throwing.