Palworld Wixen location, skills, and how to catch

Wixen is one the most unique Pals in Palworld. Not only does it increase your attack power, it also augments your attacks to deal Fire damage.

It’s also great for Kindling, Handiwork, and Transporting, and can drop a High Grade Technical Manual when killed that grants you a Technology Point. Wixen has many uses, so it’s up to you how you’ll employ this cute fiery fox. Here are all the details about Wixen in Palworld, including its stats, location, and how to catch it.

All Wixen stats in Palworld

Lord of the foxes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Element Type Fire Potential Drops Flame Organ, High Grade Technical Manual Work Suitability Kindling level two, Handiwork level three, and Transporting level two Partner Skill Lord Fox – When fighting together with Wixen, increases player attack by a small amount and changes the player’s damage type to Fire. Food Level Five out of 10 Description With the power of light, it produces arcane phenomena. It prefers to eat food well-done and is particularly hostile toward Katress.

How to find Wixen in Palworld

Wixen locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Wixen in two places—the volcano biome (the southwest island) and the northeastern part of the mainland. It spawns during the day and night, so you don’t need to worry about the time.

If you’re venturing to the volcano, don’t forget to bring Heat Resistant Armor, unless you want to be burnt to a crisp. I recommend you fast travel there, then use a flying or riding mount to quickly find Wixen.

How to catch Wixen in Palworld

Wixen is a Fire-type Pal, and you already know the drill—bring a Water-type Pal to counter it. Generally, Wixen is around level 43, which means you need to be well-prepared and shouldn’t fight it before level 40. It’s fast and agile, and one wrong step can cost you your life. Dodge this Pal’s fiery projectiles and bring enough high-quality Pal Spheres to make sure you catch it.