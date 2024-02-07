Category:
Palworld

Palworld Wixen location, skills, and how to catch

Who doesn't want a cure fiery fox?
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Feb 7, 2024 07:38 am
Palworld woman looks forward intensely
Image via Pocketpair

Wixen is one the most unique Pals in Palworld. Not only does it increase your attack power, it also augments your attacks to deal Fire damage.

Recommended Videos

It’s also great for Kindling, Handiwork, and Transporting, and can drop a High Grade Technical Manual when killed that grants you a Technology Point. Wixen has many uses, so it’s up to you how you’ll employ this cute fiery fox. Here are all the details about Wixen in Palworld, including its stats, location, and how to catch it. 

All Wixen stats in Palworld

Wixen's Paldeck page in Palworld.
Lord of the foxes. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Element TypeFire
Potential DropsFlame Organ, High Grade Technical Manual
Work SuitabilityKindling level two, Handiwork level three, and Transporting level two
Partner SkillLord Fox – When fighting together with Wixen, increases player attack by a small amount and changes the player’s damage type to Fire.
Food LevelFive out of 10
DescriptionWith the power of light, it produces arcane phenomena. It prefers to eat food well-done and is particularly hostile toward Katress.

How to find Wixen in Palworld

Map of Palworld, showing the exact location of Wixen.
Wixen locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Wixen in two places—the volcano biome (the southwest island) and the northeastern part of the mainland. It spawns during the day and night, so you don’t need to worry about the time.

If you’re venturing to the volcano, don’t forget to bring Heat Resistant Armor, unless you want to be burnt to a crisp. I recommend you fast travel there, then use a flying or riding mount to quickly find Wixen. 

How to catch Wixen in Palworld

Wixen is a Fire-type Pal, and you already know the drill—bring a Water-type Pal to counter it. Generally, Wixen is around level 43, which means you need to be well-prepared and shouldn’t fight it before level 40. It’s fast and agile, and one wrong step can cost you your life. Dodge this Pal’s fiery projectiles and bring enough high-quality Pal Spheres to make sure you catch it.

related content
Read Article How to breed Mozzarina in Palworld
Mozzarina, a cow-type Pal in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Mozzarina in Palworld
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Dinossom Lux boss fight location in Palworld
A player in Palworld at the entrance of The Furthest Mineshaft where the boss Dinossom Lux is located.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Dinossom Lux boss fight location in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Elizabee boss fight location in Palworld
A player stood at the entrance to the Devout Mineshaft in Palworld where the Elizabee boss is located.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Elizabee boss fight location in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Blazamut boss fight location in Palworld
A player in Palworld stood by the Scorching Mineshaft where the Blazamut boss is located.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Blazamut boss fight location in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Astegon boss fight location in Palworld
A player in Palworld stood at the entrance to the Destroyed Mineshaft where Astegon is located.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Astegon boss fight location in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to breed Mozzarina in Palworld
Mozzarina, a cow-type Pal in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Mozzarina in Palworld
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Dinossom Lux boss fight location in Palworld
A player in Palworld at the entrance of The Furthest Mineshaft where the boss Dinossom Lux is located.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Dinossom Lux boss fight location in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Elizabee boss fight location in Palworld
A player stood at the entrance to the Devout Mineshaft in Palworld where the Elizabee boss is located.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Elizabee boss fight location in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Blazamut boss fight location in Palworld
A player in Palworld stood by the Scorching Mineshaft where the Blazamut boss is located.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Blazamut boss fight location in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Astegon boss fight location in Palworld
A player in Palworld stood at the entrance to the Destroyed Mineshaft where Astegon is located.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Astegon boss fight location in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 7, 2024

Author

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.