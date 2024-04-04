Category:
Palworld

Palworld Eikthyrdeer Terra location, skills, and how to catch

This Terra can be a terror to find and catch.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Apr 4, 2024 08:28 am
Eikthyrdeer Terra pal in palworld
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Palworld‘s Eikthyrdeer Terra is a rare variant of its original form, as well as being more sacred, it’s also harder to catch—but not anymore with our location and skills guide.

Recommended Videos

The Eikthyrdeer Terra possesses a different overall element from its traditional counterpart, and it’s generally harder to catch and find in Palworld. Like all Terra forms, Eikthyrdeer Terra is no different and justifies its elusiveness with special abilities.

With the Palworld April 4 update injecting new life into the crafting and survival title, it’s easier than ever to catch Pals thanks to the Ring of Mercy. So, let’s hunt down an Eikthyrdeer Terra and get it to terrorize everyone else.

Eikthyrdeer Terra skills in Palworld

Eikthyrdeer Terra in palworld
So majestic, much cool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, Eikthyrdeer Terra is not a Pal you want if you’re after Work Suitability. It has level two in Lumbering—and that’s it. I suppose if a Lumbering Pal is what you’re after then it’s not so bad. Plus, you can level up the skill, otherwise, its work ethic is not one of its most persuasive attributes.

However, its Guardian of the Golden Forest Partner Skill is where the beast flourishes. It allows Eikthyrdeer Terra to be ridden as a mount, you can double jump to reach higher areas out of reach, and cutting trees takes far less time than normal.

Type of statStat value
Element TypeGround.
Work SuitabilityLumbering level two.
Partner SkillGuardian of the Golden Forest: Can be ridden, can perform a double jump while mounted, increases efficiency of cutting trees.
Hunger Level5/10.
DropsEikthyrdeer Venison, Leather, Horn.
Most Powerful AttackStone Blast

Eikthyrdeer Terra’s location in Palworld

eikthyrdeer terra location in palworld
Beware, you’ll be wanted. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary is where you can find the Eikthyrdeer Terra in Palworld.

Palworld is filled with many a Wildlife Sanctuary and the first one is where you need to go to lock horns with Eikthyrdeer Terra. Head to the region via one of Palworld‘s best mounts, and you will easily spot the Pal and have a chance to battle and catch it.

How to catch Eikthyrdeer Terra in Palworld

The Eikthyrdeer Terra was level 18 when we fought it, so having a decent Pal around level 15-20 should do the trick, and blasting the Pal with a good weapon like a Crossbow should speed up the encounter.

The main thing to watch out for with Eikthyrdeer Terra is a projectile it fires from its head. Other than that, the creature shouldn’t give you much trouble. You can also breed an Eikthyrdeer Terra in Palworld if all of this sounds too much for you.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to get and use a Homeward Thundercloud in Palworld
Palworld player character riding Homeward Thundercloud
Category: Palworld
Palworld
How to get and use a Homeward Thundercloud in Palworld
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Apr 4, 2024
Read Article How to get Multiclimate Undershirt in Palworld
pal in fire in palworld
Category: Palworld
Palworld
How to get Multiclimate Undershirt in Palworld
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Apr 4, 2024
Read Article How to get Ancient Civilization Cores in Palworld
A shot of a Palpad on a beach of Palworld, with a red-haired individual looking at it.
Category: Palworld
Palworld
How to get Ancient Civilization Cores in Palworld
Cale Michael Cale Michael Apr 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get and use a Homeward Thundercloud in Palworld
Palworld player character riding Homeward Thundercloud
Category: Palworld
Palworld
How to get and use a Homeward Thundercloud in Palworld
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Apr 4, 2024
Read Article How to get Multiclimate Undershirt in Palworld
pal in fire in palworld
Category: Palworld
Palworld
How to get Multiclimate Undershirt in Palworld
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Apr 4, 2024
Read Article How to get Ancient Civilization Cores in Palworld
A shot of a Palpad on a beach of Palworld, with a red-haired individual looking at it.
Category: Palworld
Palworld
How to get Ancient Civilization Cores in Palworld
Cale Michael Cale Michael Apr 4, 2024
Author
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.