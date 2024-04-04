Palworld Eikthyrdeer Terra location, skills, and how to catch

Palworld‘s Eikthyrdeer Terra is a rare variant of its original form, as well as being more sacred, it’s also harder to catch—but not anymore with our location and skills guide.

Recommended Videos

The Eikthyrdeer Terra possesses a different overall element from its traditional counterpart, and it’s generally harder to catch and find in Palworld. Like all Terra forms, Eikthyrdeer Terra is no different and justifies its elusiveness with special abilities.

With the Palworld April 4 update injecting new life into the crafting and survival title, it’s easier than ever to catch Pals thanks to the Ring of Mercy. So, let’s hunt down an Eikthyrdeer Terra and get it to terrorize everyone else.

Eikthyrdeer Terra skills in Palworld

So majestic, much cool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, Eikthyrdeer Terra is not a Pal you want if you’re after Work Suitability. It has level two in Lumbering—and that’s it. I suppose if a Lumbering Pal is what you’re after then it’s not so bad. Plus, you can level up the skill, otherwise, its work ethic is not one of its most persuasive attributes.

However, its Guardian of the Golden Forest Partner Skill is where the beast flourishes. It allows Eikthyrdeer Terra to be ridden as a mount, you can double jump to reach higher areas out of reach, and cutting trees takes far less time than normal.

Type of stat Stat value Element Type Ground. Work Suitability Lumbering level two. Partner Skill Guardian of the Golden Forest: Can be ridden, can perform a double jump while mounted, increases efficiency of cutting trees. Hunger Level 5/10. Drops Eikthyrdeer Venison, Leather, Horn. Most Powerful Attack Stone Blast

Eikthyrdeer Terra’s location in Palworld

Beware, you’ll be wanted. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary is where you can find the Eikthyrdeer Terra in Palworld.

Palworld is filled with many a Wildlife Sanctuary and the first one is where you need to go to lock horns with Eikthyrdeer Terra. Head to the region via one of Palworld‘s best mounts, and you will easily spot the Pal and have a chance to battle and catch it.

How to catch Eikthyrdeer Terra in Palworld

The Eikthyrdeer Terra was level 18 when we fought it, so having a decent Pal around level 15-20 should do the trick, and blasting the Pal with a good weapon like a Crossbow should speed up the encounter.

The main thing to watch out for with Eikthyrdeer Terra is a projectile it fires from its head. Other than that, the creature shouldn’t give you much trouble. You can also breed an Eikthyrdeer Terra in Palworld if all of this sounds too much for you.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more