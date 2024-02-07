Palworld Vaelet location, skills, and how to catch

If you’re in the early stages of Palworld, it’s best to look for Pals with multiple Work Suitabilities so they can take care of everything in your base. Vaelet is one of them.

Of the 111 available Pals in Palworld, Vaelet is among the best you can get in the early game. It has five different Work Suitabilities and is a great handyman that can handle many different tasks. It doesn’t consume a lot of food and is relatively easy to catch, but isn’t remarkably useful in combat. Vaelet is an ideal base Pal, so here’s how to get one.

Vaelet skills in Palworld

The king’s favorite flower Pal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Vaelet has five Work Suitabilities: Medicine Production level three, Gathering, Handiwork, and Planting level two, and Transporting level one. It’s best at making Medicine, but can also help with other time-consuming errands. Vaelet is easy to sustain, as it has a low hunger requirement of just three out of ten.

Vaelet’s Partner Skill is Purification of Gaia, which is useless in most combat scenarios. It makes Ground Pals drop more items when defeated, which is only sparingly helpful. Since it’s a Grass-type Pal, it mostly uses Grass-type attacks, but also has a few Dark attacks in its arsenal.

Vaelet’s location in Palworld

Vaelet is relatively easy to find, granted you have a flying or swimming Pal at your disposal. This is because the Grass Pal spawns in the first Wildlife Sanctuary, southwest of your default starting location. You can get there by flying or swimming while riding a Pal, but if you try to swim there unassisted, you’ll drown.

The first Wildlife Sanctuary is south of the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to catch Vaelet in Palworld

Catching Vaelet is a piece of cake once you reach level 15 or so, since the Pal spawns at level 18. Once you match or surpass its level, you can easily face it on your own, but having Fire Pals at your disposal helps enormously. There’s no complex tactic needed to beat Vaelet, so just focus on tearing down its health and use a Pal Sphere once it’s low.