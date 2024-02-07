Category:
Palworld

Palworld Loupmoon location, skills, and how to catch

The Dark Pal can do some Handiwork.
Image of Eva Martinello
Eva Martinello
|
Published: Feb 7, 2024 05:46 pm
Loupmoon building in Palworld.
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Loupmoon is a strong Pal with Dark type you can add in your roster in Palworld. It’s good for combat, but also has other uses. You won’t struggle too much to get it since it can be found in many different locations.

Recommended Videos

With our guide, you’ll be able to get Loupmoon in no time and maximize its potential. In the Paldeck, you can find the long-eared Pal between Leezpunk Ignis and Galeclaw. It has little Work Suitability, but its strong Attacks and Partner Skill are best used in combat. Here’s everything you need to know about finding Loupmoon in Palworld.

All Loupmoon stats in Palworld

Loupmoon's complete Paldeck page in Palworld.
The essential crafter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Loupmoon isn’t the clear best Pal to have in your collection, but it still has several pretty key uses to help you through your journey.


Loupmoon stats
Element TypeDark
Potential DropsBone
Work SuitabilityHandiwork level two
Partner SkillClaws Glistening in the Dark
Food LevelFive out of 10

Loupmoon locations in Palworld

Map blurred with a framed area.
It’s in many areas. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Palworld.gg

You can find Loupmoon in many different areas in Palworld, but you won’t see it at all during the day. The Pal is exclusive to night time. You’ll see it lurk in the dark in all the central parts of the map: around the Falls Mineshaft, the Sealed Realm of the Stalwart, or the Tower of the Free Pal Alliance. You shouldn’t struggle too much to find it.

You can also acquire Loupmoon in a shadier way: It’s sold to the Black Marketeer, whose location changes everyday. They’re all quite expensive, but this Pal isn’t the worst due to its low rarity level.

If you’ve unlocked the Breeding Farm, you can also breed Loupmoon, since you don’t need one as parent to get it as child. You can use many different combinations to get it. You can also get it randomly from Dark Eggs (you have one chance out of four).

How to catch Loupmoon in Palworld

pal sphere in palworld
Spheres, spheres, spheres. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To catch Loupmoon in Palworld, we bring Dragon-type Pals with you. It’s a Dark-type Pal, which means its only darkness is Dragon. If you take powerful Pals, be careful of not eliminating Loupmoon so you have the time to catch it. Bring a good stock of Pal Spheres with you and put them to good use, like you would for any other Pal.

Best uses for Loupmoon in Palworld

Loupmoon is a Pal tailored for combat. It’s a strong addition to your roster, with powerful Dark and Ice attacks. Its Partner Skill, Claws Glistening in the Dark, grants it an additional melee attack using its claws. It will help you help you explore Palworld‘s hostile areas. It’s not made for being kept to your base since it only has one mediocre Work Suitability.

Loupmoon can also be used for breeding in many different Palworld combinations—there’s over 80 in total. Here are some of them.

Parent OneParent TwoOffspring
Loupmoon LamballDazzi
Loupmoon PyrinVanwyrm
Loupmoon ChikipiFuddler
Loupmoon LifmunkWoolipop
Loupmoon FoxparksNox
Loupmoon FuackRushoar
Loupmoon SurfentTombat
Loupmoon TanzeeLunaris
Loupmoon RoobyVaelet
Loupmoon PengulletMaraith
Loupmoon PenkingRayhound
Loupmoon JolthogWixen
Author

Eva Martinello
Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.