As one of the hardest Pals to find in Palworld, Blazamut Ryu is a highly desirable battle partner that can turn the tide of almost any fight. Since it’s so rare, however, it’s much easier to breed the powerful Pal to find the best version for your travels.

Recommended Videos

Blazamut Ryu is one of 14 new Pals added to Palworld in the Sakurajima update, and it’s not only a beast in combat but also boasts some high levels in both Kindling and Mining if you wish to have it working at your base.

There aren’t many enemies that can withstand the force of a full-fledged Blazamut Ryu, but it also makes sense as you can’t even catch this Pal by normal means. Players must summon this Pal to begin its raid, and it comes with a whopping 500,000 health points to boot. As a result, you’ll need a ton of powerful Pals to chop down this behemoth of a monster.

If you aren’t trying to hassle yourself with that boss fight over and over, here’s how to breed Blazamut Ryu in Palworld.

How to breed a Blazamut Ryu egg in Palworld

Not your regular Blazamut. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since Blazamut Ryu is one of the rarest Pals in Palworld, there is only one pairing that can result in a Blazamut Ryu egg: two Blazamut Ryus. There aren’t any other traditional Pal pairings that you can combine to acquire this powerful creature, so at the very least, you’ll need to run its boss raid twice to have a chance at finding a suitable pairing for breeding.

If you aren’t able to find two Blazamut Ryus of the opposite gender, you’ll have to continue running the same raid until you do. Afterward, you’ll finally be able to assign the two Pals to your Breeding Farm so you can have a steady source to build your Blazamut Ryu army. You can also use multiple Blazamut Ryus for Mining farms, on top of wielding them as destructive damage dealers in a fight.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy