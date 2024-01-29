Category:
How to breed Kitsun in Palworld

It's easier than you might think.
Kitsun is one of the coolest-looking Fire-type Pals in Palworld and one you’re definitely going to want to add to your collection.

With so many boss Pals vulnerable to Fire having a strong partner to do battle is an obvious choice, and there are few cooler than Kitsun. Fortunately, you don’t need to go out and spend hours searching for this Pal. Instead, you can simply breed one using creatures already in your collection—and here’s how you can do it.

How to breed Kitsun in Palworld

You’ve got quite a few options to breed Kitsun in Palworld, most of which require one of the stronger late-game Pals alongside an early creature. Because there are so many options to choose from when it comes to Kitsun breeding, we’ve narrowed the list down to 10 of the most simple you can do earlier in your adventures:

  • Foxparks and Lyleen
  • Tanzee and Sweepa
  • Jolthog and Relaxaurus
  • Gumoss and Nitewing
  • Daedream and Nitewing
  • Celaray and Chillet
  • Dumud and Petalia
  • Robinquill and Bushi
  • Bushi and Felbat
  • Ribunny and Quivern

As mentioned, there are a lot of other combinations that also can get you a Kitsun egg, so if you’re just experimenting and wind up making one don’t be surprised. The combinations listed above should always give you the egg you’re after, and they’re easy to get earlier into Palworld.

Once you have the perfect pair, they’ll need to be bred in the same way any other Pal would. Add the two to your Breeding Pen, give them Cake, and wait it out. Soon you’ll get an egg, and then after the incubation period that egg will become Kitsun.

Of course, the settings you’ve chosen for Palworld will determine how long the egg incubation process takes, so it might be quick or long, just know it will all be worth it.

