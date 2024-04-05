Palworld Kelpsea location, skills, and how to catch

Water-type Pals are essential, whether you need them for Farming or to take down some menacing Fire Pals in Palworld. One of the easiest and most helpful Water Pals you can get is Kelpsea.

Having Kelpsea working on a Ranch at your base is one of the best ways to easily obtain lots of Pal Fluids, which are an essential building material you need tons of. Regardless of how you plan to have this Pal help out, it’s important to know all the details relating to Kelpsea in Palworld, including where to find this Pal, all of its skills, and how to catch one.

Kelpsea location in Palworld

Only two areas to check. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are only two regions to check for Kelpsea in Palworld, and both of them are decently easy to access fairly early on. The first location is southeast of the Ravine Entrance fast travel point and the second is all along the coast right next to the Azurobe Hill fast travel point.

This Pal is hanging around both areas both in daytime and nighttime. Kelpsea are often swimming around in the water, so if you’re having trouble finding them at either of these spots, make sure you scan both the land and any bodies of water nearby.

If you don’t want to obtain a Kelpsea this way, you can instead try finding a Damp Egg. When you hatch this type of egg using an Egg Incubator, there’s a chance a Kelpsea might end up hatching from it. The exact Pal you get is random, but it will always be a Water-type with this egg.

Kelpsea skills in Palworld

Here are all of Kelpsea’s skills and other essential details you might want to know about this Pal so you can ensure you know the best way to have this creature help you out.

Element: Water

Water Partner Skill: Aqua Spout “While in team, increases attack power of Water Pals. Sometimes drops Pal Fluids when assigned to the Ranch.”

Aqua Spout Work Suitability: Watering level one and Farming level one

Watering level one and Farming level one Potential Drops: Raw Kelpsea and Pal Fluids

Raw Kelpsea and Pal Fluids Hunger: 1/10

1/10 Bio: “Its personality changes depending on the quality of the water it was born into. Kelpsea born into polluted waters are generally ill-tempered and quickly become delinquents.”

They’re pretty adorable and quite helpful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to catch Kelpsea in Palworld

Kelpsea is generally a pretty easy Pal to catch, even with a basic Pal Sphere, so your best bet for obtaining one yourself is just hitting it a couple of times with a weapon to increase your chance of success then throwing a Pal Sphere at it. You can also enlist some Electric-type Pals like Grizzbolt, Jolthog, or Mossanda Lux to help quickly knock down Kelpsea’s health, but be careful of letting them deal too much damage, which will result in them killing this Pal before you can catch it.

