Category:
Palworld

How to breed Vanwyrm in Palworld

Possibilities are endless.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Feb 6, 2024 05:37 pm
Palworld player standing in from of Vanwyrm
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sometimes it’s easier to breed a certain Pal rather than catching it in the wild in Palworld. That’s the case with Vanwyrm.

Vanwyrm is an extremely useful Pal in the early game as you can fly it. It’s pretty tough to catch in the wild, though, since it mostly spawns in the western Volcanic biome. Without reaching the mid-game, venturing there on your own and capturing some Pals, Vanwyrm included, might be a tough task to achieve in the early game.

Luckily for players, there are over 100 breeding combinations for Vanwyrm in Palworld.

Best combinations to breed Vanwyrm in Palworld

When it comes to this Fire and Dark Pal, there are over 100 combinations to breed Vanwyrm. Therefore, we won’t be covering each one, since there are simply too many of them. But we’ll go through some of them that should be easily accessible pretty early on.

Vanwyrm's Paldeck page in Palworld.
Rise up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Some Pals, like Penking, Chillet, Nitewing, and Mossanda, can be found early in the game, and when bred with each other, they will give you a Vanwyrm egg. Here are a few of the best combos to breed Vanwyrm.

Parent oneParent twoOffspring
CelarayMossandaVanwyrm
MelpacaMossandaVanwyrm
Eikthyrdeer TerraMossandaVanwyrm
ArsoxPenkingVanwyrm
ChilletPenkingVanwyrm
PetalliaPenkingVanwyrm
MelpacaNitewingVanwyrm
MozzarinaNitewingVanwyrm
MelpacaSweepaVanwyrm
EikthyrderSweepaVanwyrm
AnubisTombatVanwyrm

As we mentioned, there are dozens of breeding combinations to receive Vanwyrm from an egg. To check them all, we suggest you visit one of the Palworld breeding calculators.

All in all, Vanwyrm is one of the best Pals you can obtain in the early game. It’s terrific for Transporting stuff in your base with that Work Suitability at level three. But, more importantly, it’s capable of flying as long as you construct a Vanwyrm Saddle, which requires some early-game materials, like Flame Organs, Leather, and Paldium Fragments.

Author

Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.