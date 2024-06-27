Palworld Chillet Ignis location, skills, and how to catch

The Chillet Ignis in Palworld is one of the many sub-spices added in the Sakurajima update, with this Pal boasting a new fiery look with a different element under its belt.

Chillet in Palworld is a Dragon and Ice Element Pal that’s a decent early-game mount with very little use in the base game due to its low-level work suitability in cooling and gathering. However, the Chillet Ignis retains the Pal’s charm and cuteness and gives it a fiery twist, making it a good Pal to catch and store in your Paldeck.

Here’s everything you need to know about Chillet Igris in Palworld.

All Chillet Ignis stats, skills, and work suitability in Palworld

Same Chillet, different colors, and a bit of fire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chillet Ignis is a Fire and Dragon Element Pal in Palworld with Kindling Lv2 and Gathering Lv1, which means it can help you with smelting, though it shouldn’t be kept in your base as there are Pals who can do these tasks better and faster with higher levels of work suitability.

Instead, make a saddle for it and use it as a Mount in the mid-game. The Saddle can be unlocked at level 45 in the Technology tree. His partner skill, Crackling Weasel, applies fire on your attacks while riding the Pal, making it easier to take down Grass and Ice-type Pals in the game. Apart from this, he unlocks heavy-hitting Fire-type abilities such as Fire Ball, which can deal significant damage to your foes.

Chillet Ignis location in Palworld

You should find it near the Cherry Blossom biome. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chillet Ignis can only be found in the center of Sakurajima island, mostly in the Shrine area, which is covered with lush Cherry Blossoms, Japanese buildings, and a graveyard. Other higher-level Pals have also been frequently spotted in the area, so be prepared to clash against other Pals before you spot your fiery friend.

They usually spawn alone, and they’re non-hostile until you hurt them, so make sure you’re away from other Pals and especially Moonflower faction members who are always ready to spoil your party and send you back to your spawn point.

How to catch Chillet Ignis in Palworld

Ready for a new adventure, cutie? Screenshot by Dot Esports

As it only spawns in the Sakurajima island, it’s bound to be over level 40 because most of the Pals are higher level on the isle. So, you need to use Hyper Spheres or higher rarity spheres to guarantee your catch and get good odds of catching it on the first throw.

If you’re having trouble catching Chillet Ignis in Palworld, you can keep a Ring of Mercy, and damage it fully, and it won’t die; it’ll stop at the last HP. Your odds should then improve and you can even try using lower rarity spheres to catch the Pal easily.

