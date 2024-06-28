Palworld Xenogard Paldeck 125 – Location, skills, and how to catch

Palworld’s Sakurajima update added a bunch of new Pals into the game, and Xenogard stands out as the strongest of them all—but it’s also the most difficult to obtain, as we’ve explained below.

Catching Xenogard in Palworld requires luck and preparation due to a random spawn event, but the hard work is worth it as it stands as one of the strongest Pals you can get your hands on.

We’ve got everything you need to know on Xenogard below, including our tips on preparing for an encounter.

All Xenogard stats, skills, and work suitability

A hard find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Xenogard is a Dragon Element Pal in Palworld with Mining Lv3 work suitability, making it useful for Coal and Sulfur Mines. But this Pal is better equipped to accompany you on your adventures and battles.

Xenogard is one of the strongest Pals in Palworld and is particularly useful when farming for Meteorite Fragments and Pure Quartz, as its Crater Enthusiast Partner Skill leads to obtaining more of those materials while in your team.

Xenogard location in Palworld

Keep your eyes peeled. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Xenogard is the hardest Pal to find in Palworld due to specific spawn requirements and a reliance on RNG. It only spawns following a Meteorite event, like Xenovader and Selyne, but has the lowest chance of spawning.

In our experience and from our investigation, Xenogard will only spawn in high-level areas of the map following a Meteor shower, like the Dessicated Desert and the snow biome. Xenogard will also not spawn on Sakurajima island, which is reserved for Selyne.

How to catch Xenogard in Palworld

Xenogard spawns as a boss following a Meteorite event and is a hard Pal to catch, so make sure you bring along high-level Pals to inflict damage onto it. Ice Element Pals are your best bet as they are super effective—just be wary not to kill it.

As Xenogard is such a difficult Pal to spawn, I recommend only using the highest possible tier of Pal Spheres you can. At a minimum, you should use Legendary Spheres, but Ultimate Spheres, which unlock at level 51, are your best bet.

