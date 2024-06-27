How to get a Sulfur Mine in Palworld

Farming for resources like Sulfur is a crucial part of Palworld and the task has been made easier with the addition of the Sulfur Mine—and we’ll tell you how to get it.

Recommended Videos

In Palworld, Sulfur is required for crafting a host of top-tier items and farming for Sulfur was a tedious endeavor—but the Sakurajima update has added a huge quality-of-life item. You won’t have access to it immediately, though; it will take time until you can add it to your base. We’ve got everything you need to know below.

How to build a Sulfur Mine in Palworld

Find the right spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Sulfur Mine in Palworld, you need to reach level 52. The Sulfur Mine is then unlocked in the Technology tree in the Ancient Technology section. No prerequisites must be unlocked before you can access the Sulfur Mine.

Building the Sulfur Mine requires 70 Stone, 100 Sulfur, and 30 Paldium Fragments. These resources can be gathered fairly easily, but Sulfur may take a while to gather. If you’re short on Sulfur, head to the volcano in the southwest portion of the map.

When you have all the required ingredients, the Sulfur Mine can be placed by opening the Build menu and selecting the item. Make sure you have plenty of room in your base to place it. I recommend having a storage box nearby to make transferring any materials to storage easy.

To use a Sulfur Mine, a Pal must have the Mining ability. Digtoise and Dumud are decent early options but Anubis is the best Mining Pal for Sulfur Mines.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy