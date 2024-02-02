If you want to get the best version of Blazehowl you can in Palworld, breeding is the way. This blazing fire lion is strong both in combat and while working in your base.

Recommended Videos

You can catch Blazehowl in the southwest corner of the Palworld map, and it’s not an easy area to reach. You need to be around level 30 with clothing that protects against warm weather to survive there. Breeding is a better solution if you want to get Blazehowl earlier in your journey, avoid the hostile area, and get the best version of the Pal you can by unlocking the best Passive Skills for it.

Upon reaching level 19, you can spend Technology Points to get the Breeding Farm recipe. With Cake to kickstart the process and an Egg Incubator to hatch the egg, you’ll be all set. Here’s how to breed Blazehowl in Palworld.

How to get a Blazehowl Egg in Palworld

It’s fierce. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are eight possible Pal combinations to breed Blazehowl in Palworld. Here is the list:

Penking and Melpaca

Penking and Eikthyrdeer

Penking and Mozzarina

Penking and Dumud

Celaray and Surfent

Caprity and Cinnamoth

Eikthyrdeer and Cinnamoth

Blazehowl and Blazehowl

Once you’ve gotten the egg from breeding, place it in the Egg Incubator and keep it at the right temperature to speed up the hatching process.

Blazehowl stats in Palworld

Blazehowl is a versatile Pal that’s valuable for several reasons. It’s a strong Fire Pal for combat encounters, especially to fight off Grass Pals. You can also use it as a mount or assign it to work at your base to chop trees or heat furnaces. Here are its full stats: