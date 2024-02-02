Category:
Palworld

How to breed Blazehowl in Palworld

Don't mess with this one.
Eva Martinello
Published: Feb 2, 2024 08:34 am
Blazehowl in a position of challenge.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to get the best version of Blazehowl you can in Palworld, breeding is the way. This blazing fire lion is strong both in combat and while working in your base.

You can catch Blazehowl in the southwest corner of the Palworld map, and it’s not an easy area to reach. You need to be around level 30 with clothing that protects against warm weather to survive there. Breeding is a better solution if you want to get Blazehowl earlier in your journey, avoid the hostile area, and get the best version of the Pal you can by unlocking the best Passive Skills for it.

Upon reaching level 19, you can spend Technology Points to get the Breeding Farm recipe. With Cake to kickstart the process and an Egg Incubator to hatch the egg, you’ll be all set. Here’s how to breed Blazehowl in Palworld.

How to get a Blazehowl Egg in Palworld

Blazehowl's Paldeck page in Palworld.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are eight possible Pal combinations to breed Blazehowl in Palworld. Here is the list:

Once you’ve gotten the egg from breeding, place it in the Egg Incubator and keep it at the right temperature to speed up the hatching process.

Blazehowl stats in Palworld

Blazehowl is a versatile Pal that’s valuable for several reasons. It’s a strong Fire Pal for combat encounters, especially to fight off Grass Pals. You can also use it as a mount or assign it to work at your base to chop trees or heat furnaces. Here are its full stats:

  • Element: Fire
  • Partner SkillHellflame Lion
    • “Can be ridden. While fighting together, Grass Pals drop more items when defeated.”
  • Work Suitability: Kindling level three, Lumbering level two
  • Potential Drops: Flame Organ
  • Hunger: 7/10
Eva Martinello
Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.