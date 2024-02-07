How to breed Univolt in Palworld

Fast and electrifying, Univolt is one of the most reliable early-game Palworld Pals you can have by your side while exploring the Palpagos Islands. For those who haven’t caught it yet, you can always breed a Univolt of your own in the breeding farm—here’s how.

Recommended Videos

Breeding combinations for Univolt in Palworld

Breed a Univolt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Univolt supports a lot of breeding combinations in Palworld, but here are some of the easiest ones to set up in your farm right now:

You can get most of these Pals very early on in the game, so setting them up for breeding shouldn’t be a problem. Look for the ones I highlighted, as those are the easiest ones you can try for now. Note that a baby Pal has the chance to inherit its parent Pals’ passive skills, so if you’re feeling experimental, you can try the harder combinations to possibly get a stronger or more productive Univolt.

To breed Univolt or any other Pal in Palworld, you need to assign two Pals of opposite genders to a Breeding Farm and put a Chest filled with Cake near it. Make sure any one of the parents is a male, while the other is a female.

Once the breeding is complete, you should get a Large Electric Egg. Incubate it in an Egg Incubator to get a Univolt. You can also place a Camp Fire or use other ways to incubate it faster.

Full Univolt location and stats in Palworld

For those who want to skip breeding and catch one, Univolt spawns abundantly in Palworld. Here’s a heat map for you to follow.

Univolt spawn. Screenshot by Dot Esports Univolt spawn. Screenshot by Dot Esports Univolt spawn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Univolts aren’t hard to catch. I caught mine with a Mega Sphere after applying some damage. While it’s a productive Pal for your base, I love using it as my ride when I am out exploring and in fights against Water Pals. While in the base, it can work to source wood and generate electricity.