How to breed Warsect in Palworld

Warsect is one of the coolest-looking Pals in all of Palworld, and it’s got the strength to justify its design. However, the Warsect Alpha Pal is a Sealed Realm boss, which means it takes the better side of forever to catch the Pal more than once.

Luckily, you can breed Warsect fairly easily. Breeding combinations in this game are pretty illogical, but with the right Pals, you can easily breed Warsect straight from your base in Palworld.

Easiest ways to breed Warsect in Palworld

Yes, that looks like a giant beetle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are plenty of Pal breeding combinations that give you Warsect, and the rarity range of Pals required is absolutely all over the place. Some of them use very rare Pals like Faleris, Jetragon, and Astegon. Those rare combos are going to be excluded from this list to keep it from becoming too dauntingly long. If you’ve got a ton of extra Jetragons lying around, you probably aren’t in any need of a Warsect anyway.

Rather, this list is going to focus on what we believe are the easiest ways to breed a Warsect in your base. There is always a degree of subjectivity when it comes to what the “easiest” combos are, but we aim to include the Pals that you will already have in your base.

If you find you’re stuck, the first thing to keep in mind is there is a very good chance that you can easily breed whatever Pal it is you’re missing. If you don’t have all of the Pals above, I would recommend trying to breed your way into the missing Pal rather than trying to find a Warsect breeding combination that isn’t included on the list. If you don’t have these Pals, you almost certainly aren’t going to have the Pals needed for the other Warsect breeding combinations.

Tips for breeding Warsect in Palworld

I wouldn’t want to take that thing on in a battle. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Having the right Pals to breed a Warsect is only half the battle. The blessing and the curse of breeding in this game is how easy it is to demand perfection. Breeding gives you nearly full control of the Passive Skills that will end up on a Pal, and that means you should try to have an idea of what you’re after before you start breeding.

Is this Warsect going to be a worker or a fighter? Do you want it to be fast, to buff you up, or to hit hard? Ask yourself these questions before you start pairing, and then see if you can make a match of Pals with Passive Skills that lean into what you want your Warsect to be good at.

On this note, I suggest only using one Cake or producing one egg at a time. This way, you can keep an eye on what Passive Skills you’re getting out of the offspring and adjust accordingly. Breeding this way takes longer than hatching several eggs at the same time, but it does give you way more control over the results.

Finally, once you have a male and female Warsect, you should always switch to that breeding combination. By doing this, you will be able to immediately swap out one of the parents any time a Warsect offspring has Passive Skills that you want to add to the mix.