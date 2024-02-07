Elizabee boss fight location in Palworld

Elizabee isn’t a particularly rare Pal in Palworld but you’d be forgiven for thinking otherwise when it comes to finding the Elizabee boss location. As this Alpha Pal doesn’t appear in the overworld in Palworld, it’s trickier to locate than many others.

You don’t need to spend an age looking high and low for the hidden hive, however, as we’ve done the legwork to identify exactly where you need to go to find the Elizabee boss, and how to defeat it.

How to find Elizabee in Palworld

Buzzing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While wild Elizabee can be found in the wild in abundance on the central island, particularly around the Cinnamoth Forest, the Elizabee boss has a singular location that can be identified by traveling to the boss icon on the map. Unfortunately, this won’t be the end of your hunt.

Elizabee cannot be found in the overworld and, like some other boss Pals, is hidden away in a nearby Mineshaft that can be difficult to locate if you don’t know exactly where you’re looking. Fortunately for you, we’ve got the precise spot.

Elizabee’s exact location and coordinates in Palworld

Honey, I lost the bee. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Elizabee boss, you need to locate the Devout’s Mineshaft located southeast of the Elizabee boss symbol on the map. The precise coordinates for the Devout’s Mineshaft are 35, -184. Although the first part of the Mineshaft is easy to navigate, it soon darkens so bring a Torch or a Fire Element Pal.

The Fire Element Pal you use to light the way will also be the perfect partner for tackling Elizabee, who is a level 31 Field Boss, as they will exploit the weakness. Ragnahawk is a great choice as its Partner Skill adds Fire Element to your attacks, so you can fire away when your Ragnahawk’s attacks are on cooldown.

Elizabee boss stats in Palworld

Queen bee. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elizabee is a Grass Element Pal in Palworld with the “Queen Bee Command” Partner Skill, which boosts Elizabee’s stats when fighting together based on the number of Beegarde in your party. Elizabee cannot be ridden and its Partner Skill is automatically available once caught. Elizabee’s base stats are listed below: