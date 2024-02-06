How to breed Wumpo in Palworld

Wumpo is a fluffy ice Pal any player would be lucky to have in their Palworld base. Its Work Suitability can prove invaluable, even though it’s not a strong mount or soldier, meaning you’ll want a lot of them for your base—and breeding is the best way to do that.
Wumpo is very versatile. It can do handiwork, lumbering, and cooling, and is an amazing transporter. It can also drop a variety of materials. Lastly, you can use it as a mount thanks to its Partner Skill.
If you want to grow your Wumpo ranks in Palworld, here is how to breed them.
How to get a Wumpo Egg in Palworld
There are a lot of different combinations you can use to breed Wumpos. The only requirement would be to breed it with at least one parent Wumpo if you’re looking to get a specific Passive Skill since parents transfer those to offspring. The best of these can boost a Pal’s working potential, so it’s definitely worthwhile.
Here are the Pal combinations possible to get Wumpo:
- Anubis and Pyrin or Quivern
- Incineram and Elizabee of Warsect
- Incineram Noct and Warsect or Quivern
- Eikthyrdeer and Blazamut
- Eikthyrdeer Terra and Suzaku Aqua
- Digtoise and Paladius or Necromus
- Univolt and Pyrin Noct or Lyleen
- Jormuntide and Vanwyrm Cryst
- Suzaku and Reindrix or Celaray
- Suzaku Aqua and Melpaca or Dumud
- Pyrin and Surfent
- Elphidran and Mossanda Lux or Ragnahawk
- Elphidran Aqua and Mossanda Lux
- Cryolinx and Arsox or Chillet
- Surfent and Faleris
- Surfent Terra and Faleris or Ragnahawk
- Azurobe and Nitewing and Mossanda
- Ice Reptyro and Katress
- Relaxaurus and Bushi
- Relaxaurus Lux and Vanwyrm
- Kitsun and Frostallion Noct or Jetragon
- Vanwyrm and Menasting
- Vanwyrm Cryst and Mammorest
- Dinossom and Frostallion Noct
- Dinossom Lux and Frostrallion
- Frostallion and Chillet
- Mammorest Cryst and Bushi
- Broncherry and Shadowbeak or Necromus
- Broncherry Aqua and Jetragon or Paladius
- Blazamut and Mozzarina
- Shadowbeak and Celaray
- Sibelyx and Wumpo Botan or Kingpaca
- Wumpo Botan and Ice Kingpaca
- Nitewing and Grintale
- Lyleen and Blazehowl Noct
- Lyleen Noct and Blazehowl
- Mossanda and Cinnamoth
- Arsox and Orserk
- Rayhound and Helzephyr
- Astegon and Petallia
- Blazehowl and Beakon
- Blazehowl Noct and Menasting
- Ice Kingpaca and Cinnamoth
- Sweepa and Penking or Grintale
- Katress and Beakon
- Petallia and Orserk
- Wumpo and Kingpaca
- Wumpo and Wumpo
All Wumpo stats in Palworld
Wumpo is a tremendous Pal to have in your base or as a mount. Here are its full stats.
- Element: Ice
- Partner Skill: Guardian of the Snowy Mountain
- “Increases the player’s max carrying capacity by a large amount while Wumpo is on the team. Allows Wumpo to be mounted.”
- Work Suitability: Handiwork level two, Lumbering level three, Transporting level four, Cooling level two
- Potential Drops: Ice Organ, Leather, Fiber, Paldium Fragment and Refined Ingot