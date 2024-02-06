Category:
How to breed Wumpo in Palworld

Add fluffiness to your roster.
Wumpo is a fluffy ice Pal any player would be lucky to have in their Palworld base. Its Work Suitability can prove invaluable, even though it’s not a strong mount or soldier, meaning you’ll want a lot of them for your base—and breeding is the best way to do that.

Wumpo is very versatile. It can do handiwork, lumbering, and cooling, and is an amazing transporter. It can also drop a variety of materials. Lastly, you can use it as a mount thanks to its Partner Skill.

If you want to grow your Wumpo ranks in Palworld, here is how to breed them.

How to get a Wumpo Egg in Palworld

Wumpo's Paldeck page in Palworld.
That’s one fluffy worker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a lot of different combinations you can use to breed Wumpos. The only requirement would be to breed it with at least one parent Wumpo if you’re looking to get a specific Passive Skill since parents transfer those to offspring. The best of these can boost a Pal’s working potential, so it’s definitely worthwhile.

Here are the Pal combinations possible to get Wumpo:

All Wumpo stats in Palworld

Wumpo is a tremendous Pal to have in your base or as a mount. Here are its full stats.

  • Element: Ice
  • Partner Skill: Guardian of the Snowy Mountain
    • “Increases the player’s max carrying capacity by a large amount while Wumpo is on the team. Allows Wumpo to be mounted.”
  • Work Suitability: Handiwork level two, Lumbering level three, Transporting level four, Cooling level two
  • Potential DropsIce Organ, Leather, Fiber, Paldium Fragment and Refined Ingot
