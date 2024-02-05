Category:
Palworld

Best Lyleen breeding combinations in Palworld

Published: Feb 5, 2024
Lyleen standing tall
Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to complete your Paldeck and get even stronger Pals, breeding in Palworld is the way to go, and the best Lyleen breeding combinations can make your task much easier.

While Lyleen is a Pal that can take a while to catch in Palworld, you can breed a Lyleen much quicker and can then put Lyleen straight into a Breeding Pen to churn out even better Pals for your collection. Though the thousands of breeding combinations in Palworld can be daunting, we’ve made things much easier by breaking down the best Lyleen breeding combinations.

Best Pals to breed with Lyleen in Palworld

Lyleen's Paldeck page in Palworld.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

All the breeding combinations in Palworld are now known, and you can use them to your advantage by using the best Lyleen breeding combinations to get your hands on some useful Pals.

From Pals that can help with mining Ore to ones that can become your new first-choice flying mount, Lyleen can play a hand in everything and turn the tide in your quest to overcome all the challenges Palworld has to offer.

Parent oneParent twoOffspring
LyleenCattivaDigtoise
LyleenPenkingRagnahawk
LyleenNoxBlazehowl
LyleenMozzarinaAnubis
LyleenMossandaWarsect
LyleenMelpacaAnubis
LyleenDumudAnubis
LyleenMenastingLyleen Noct
LyleenSibelyxQuivern
LyleenKelpseaTombat

It doesn’t matter if you use Lyleen as the mother or father in your breeding pairs, although you’ll likely have a female Lyleen, since the chances of encountering or hatching a male are much slimmer. Still, it’s good practice to have several Lyleen to choose from so you can be more selective with the Passive Skills that are passed down.

Lyleen can be used in plenty of other breeding combinations that result in a wide variety of Pals hatching from eggs. But our selections give you a variety that can assist in several areas by giving you access to Pals earlier than you would be able to encounter them in the wild.

