Best Orserk breeding combinations in Palworld

Certain Pals in Palworld are challenging to both catch and breed, and Orserk is one of them. Therefore, it’s no surprise players are looking for the best possible Pals they can get by breeding it with another one, possibly trying to receive even rarer Pals.

Capturing your own Orserk is tougher than it sounds. While most Pals spawn in certain biomes, this Pal can be found in one of the Wildlife Sanctuaries, which requires a high level to easily travel through. Breeding Orserk is also no easy feat as there are only two possible combinations that result in it. As such, it’s natural players are looking for Pals that will be born if you breed Orserk with another Pal.

How breeding works in Palworld

Orserk is one of the strongest Pals you can have in Palworld. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the game, there are two ways to breed Pals.

Pal A + Pal A = Pal A

This is the most standard way of breeding in Palworld. It simply combines the same two Pals to create another one.

Pal A + Pal B = Pal C

The second way of breeding is the one that allows for the most odd combinations in Palworld. It combines two different Pals to create a third one, which is entirely distinct from the two you breed. There are numerous different breeding compositions in Palworld that mix two Pals to receive a completely different one.

Best Pals to breed with Orserk in Palworld

Parent one Parent two Offspring Orserk Penking Elizabee Orserk Cinnamoth Jormuntide Orserk Celaray Azurobe Orserk Blazamut Suzaku Orserk Surfent Quivern

Since Orserk is one of the Pals you should be able to capture no sooner than the late game, it’s more than common to already have most of the others collected in your Paldeck by this time. But if you haven’t completed the quest of catching them all, you may breed Orserk with the likes of Penking, Blazamut, and Cinnamoth to receive Elizabee, Suzaku, and Jormuntide, respectively.

Elizabee is one of the rarest Pals as it’s one of the Alpha bosses and isn’t found anywhere else in the game, at least so far. Therefore, if you haven’t tried to capture it during your Alpha boss encounter, you don’t have it, and breeding it with Orserk sounds like an easy way of getting it. Another Pal worth your time is Suzaku, arguably one of the strongest in the game. If you don’t have one already, you may try to breed it with Orserk.