As one of the cutest sub-species in Palworld, Chillet Ignis has caught the eyes and hearts of explorers around the world. If you aren’t trying to search Sakurajima Island for these cutie patooties, you can also breed them without having to leave the comfort of your base.

Recommended Videos

Chillet Ignis might not be the most useful Pal to keep at your base for work purposes, but it can be used as a mid-game mount that moves pretty quickly. Crackling Weasel is its Partner Skill, and it applies fire damage on your attacks while riding, giving you more damage to Grass and Ice-type Pals.

If you need a cutesy mount for your travels, here is how to breed Chillet Ignis in Palworld.

How to breed a Chillet Ignis egg in Palworld

A handy friend on the go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since Chillet Ignis is a unique sub-species in Palworld, there are only two different ways to acquire another one. First, you can pair two Chillet Ignis together, or you can breed a regular Chillet with an Arsox. There are no other pairings that you can use to create a Chillet Ignis, so you’ll need a good amount of resources to successfully catch a couple in the wild.

If you’re heading to Sakurajima Island, you can find some Chillet Ignis roaming around the center of the island, near the shrine. They aren’t usually hostile until you’ve provoked them, but you’ll need a Hyper Sphere to ensure a successful and easy capture. If you keep eliminating them too quickly, you can also get yourself a Ring of Mercy to help make capturing one easier in the long run.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy