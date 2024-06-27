Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
The Chillet Ignis is one of the cutest Pals in the Sakurajima island in Palworld.
Image via PocketPair
Category:
Palworld

How to breed Chillet Ignis in Palworld

An adorable friend, a unique variant.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Jun 27, 2024 04:14 pm

As one of the cutest sub-species in Palworld, Chillet Ignis has caught the eyes and hearts of explorers around the world. If you aren’t trying to search Sakurajima Island for these cutie patooties, you can also breed them without having to leave the comfort of your base.

Recommended Videos

Chillet Ignis might not be the most useful Pal to keep at your base for work purposes, but it can be used as a mid-game mount that moves pretty quickly. Crackling Weasel is its Partner Skill, and it applies fire damage on your attacks while riding, giving you more damage to Grass and Ice-type Pals.

If you need a cutesy mount for your travels, here is how to breed Chillet Ignis in Palworld.

How to breed a Chillet Ignis egg in Palworld

Picture of Chillet Ignis' skills, statistics and partner skill in Palworld.
A handy friend on the go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since Chillet Ignis is a unique sub-species in Palworld, there are only two different ways to acquire another one. First, you can pair two Chillet Ignis together, or you can breed a regular Chillet with an Arsox. There are no other pairings that you can use to create a Chillet Ignis, so you’ll need a good amount of resources to successfully catch a couple in the wild.

If you’re heading to Sakurajima Island, you can find some Chillet Ignis roaming around the center of the island, near the shrine. They aren’t usually hostile until you’ve provoked them, but you’ll need a Hyper Sphere to ensure a successful and easy capture. If you keep eliminating them too quickly, you can also get yourself a Ring of Mercy to help make capturing one easier in the long run.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.
twitter