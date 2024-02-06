Category:
Best Relaxaurus breeding combinations in Palworld

Time to breed and Relax-aurus.
Andrew Highton
Published: Feb 6, 2024 12:55 pm
Relaxarus watering plants in Palworld with other Pals around it.
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair on YouTube

Aside from being a big, derpy, would-die-for Pal, Relaxaurus is decidedly deadly and also makes for a great breeding partner in Palworld.

The discussion of the “best” Pal in Pocketpair’s Palworld is always going to be subjective. You’ve got the best Pals for combat, top-tier mid-game Pals for when you’re a fair few hours into the game, and of course, there are the best Pals in Palworld. Then you’ve got Relaxaurus—and I love him.

His design is simplistic, yet it’s instantly endearing and you will naturally and unintentionally blurt out a random sound the first time you set eyes on him. The big goof is deceptively tough though, and if you can catch yourself a Relaxaurus, then you can also breed it with a myriad of other Pals.

Best Pals to breed with Relaxaurus in Palworld

Relaxaurus' Paldeck page in Palworld.
Relax. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Relaxaurus' Paldeck page in Palworld.
Relax. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Relaxaurus' Paldeck page in Palworld.
Relax. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For Relaxaurus, as a middle-of-the-game Pal, it might be useful to breed it with the likes of Dinossom, Digtoise, or a Warsect for a mixture of rare and high-level Pals.

Breeding Pals randomly is now a thing of the past, as the mechanics behind Palworld‘s breeding system have been cracked. So without further ado, sit back, Relax-aurus, and check out the best breeding combinations for the big, blue, beast.

Parent oneParent TwoOffspring
RelaxaurusCattivaCelaray
RelaxaurusSparkitRelaxaurus Lux
RelaxaurusMozzarinaIncineram
RelaxaurusDinossomElphidran
RelaxaurusDigtoiseAnubis
RelaxaurusPyrin NoctMenasting
RelaxaurusVanwyrm CrystSibelyx
RelaxaurusSuzakuAstegon
RelaxaurusBlazehowl NoctWumpo Botan
RelaxaurusWarsect Jormuntide

Ol’ Relaxaurus is very versatile, and these Pals above are just a mere snippet of its breeding capabilities. There’s a whole lot of rowdy Relaxaurus rambunctiousness to go around, folks.

There are plenty of other Pals to consider to when it comes to breeding. Beegarde is another useful breeding companion in Palworld, as is Ragnahawk.

Read Article How to breed Blazehowl Noct in Palworld
A player stood alongside a Blazehowl Noct in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Blazehowl Noct in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Palworld EOS login error: How to fix ‘Failed to EOS Login’ timeout
Nitewing eating from a fruit basket in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld EOS login error: How to fix ‘Failed to EOS Login’ timeout
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Palworld player has a simple fix for annoying Pal Spheres feature
A Palworld NPC holding a Pal Sphere.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld player has a simple fix for annoying Pal Spheres feature
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Best Pals for Transporting in Palworld
A Palworld character stares out at the wilderness.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for Transporting in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies and others Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Best Sibelyx breeding combinations in Palworld
The player petting a Sibelyx in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Sibelyx breeding combinations in Palworld
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 6, 2024
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.