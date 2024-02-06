Best Relaxaurus breeding combinations in Palworld

Aside from being a big, derpy, would-die-for Pal, Relaxaurus is decidedly deadly and also makes for a great breeding partner in Palworld.

The discussion of the “best” Pal in Pocketpair’s Palworld is always going to be subjective. You’ve got the best Pals for combat, top-tier mid-game Pals for when you’re a fair few hours into the game, and of course, there are the best Pals in Palworld. Then you’ve got Relaxaurus—and I love him.

His design is simplistic, yet it’s instantly endearing and you will naturally and unintentionally blurt out a random sound the first time you set eyes on him. The big goof is deceptively tough though, and if you can catch yourself a Relaxaurus, then you can also breed it with a myriad of other Pals.

Best Pals to breed with Relaxaurus in Palworld

For Relaxaurus, as a middle-of-the-game Pal, it might be useful to breed it with the likes of Dinossom, Digtoise, or a Warsect for a mixture of rare and high-level Pals.

Breeding Pals randomly is now a thing of the past, as the mechanics behind Palworld‘s breeding system have been cracked. So without further ado, sit back, Relax-aurus, and check out the best breeding combinations for the big, blue, beast.

Parent one Parent Two Offspring Relaxaurus Cattiva Celaray Relaxaurus Sparkit Relaxaurus Lux Relaxaurus Mozzarina Incineram Relaxaurus Dinossom Elphidran Relaxaurus Digtoise Anubis Relaxaurus Pyrin Noct Menasting Relaxaurus Vanwyrm Cryst Sibelyx Relaxaurus Suzaku Astegon Relaxaurus Blazehowl Noct Wumpo Botan Relaxaurus Warsect Jormuntide

Ol’ Relaxaurus is very versatile, and these Pals above are just a mere snippet of its breeding capabilities. There’s a whole lot of rowdy Relaxaurus rambunctiousness to go around, folks.

There are plenty of other Pals to consider to when it comes to breeding. Beegarde is another useful breeding companion in Palworld, as is Ragnahawk.