Best mid-game Pals in Palworld, ranked

As you start progressing in Palworld, you will start to realize that certain Pals can be better suited to you than others, in terms of both your gameplay style and what working capabilities and Pal abilities that you favor.

The best Pals for the mid-game point in Palworld will differ from person to person, but we will be looking at some of the best general choices for the mid-game so you can decide which Pal to go with if you are struggling.

Eikthyrdeer

Oh deer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eikthyrdeer was one of the first Pals that I grabbed in the game by getting super lucky and even though I have progressed since then, I continue to use it in my team thanks to its strength and speed as a mount.

This Neutral Pal not only uses its Guardian of the Forest Partner Skill to allow the player to ride them, but it also allows Eikthyrdeer to double jump while being ridden. There is also increased efficiency when this Pal is cutting trees thanks to this Skill.

Eikthyrdeer’s attacks are surprisingly powerful. I even had to switch it out when I was trying to catch other Pals, as it kept knocking them out before I could capture them. Its strength only increases when it reaches higher levels, with abilities such as Stone Cannon, Rock Lance, and Power Bomb becoming available as the Pal progresses.

This Pal is also useful to have around for collecting wood in and around your base, as they have work suitability level two for Lumbering.

Element: Neutral

Partner Skill: Guardian of the Forest

Work Suitability: Lumbering level two

Possible Drops: Eikthyrdeer Venison, Leather, Horn

Food: 5/10

Chillet

Chillin’. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chillet was the first proper boss fight that I encountered in Palworld, though it is such a formidable Pal that I’ve kept it on my team ever since. The fight is tough but not unmanageable, making it an excellent fight to introduce players to proper boss fights.

Chillet’s strengths come from its combination of both Ice and Dragon powers, with a combination of attacks at its disposal it learns as it levels up, such as Ice Missile, Dragon Burst, and Cryst Breath. As well as having strong attacks, Chillet can also be ridden thanks to its Partner Skill, which will also apply Dragon damage to the player’s attacks when they are mounted on it.

The blend of Ice and Dragon powers along with its Partner Skill make Chillet well suited to mid-game players who are looking for a strong Pal but haven’t reached the levels needed to capture the larger Pals. It’s also one of the absolute cutest Pals in the whole game, in my personal opinion, so why wouldn’t you want to grab one of these precious babies?

Element: Ice/Dragon

Partner Skill: Wriggling Weasel

Work Suitability: Gathering level one, Cooling level one

Possible Drops: Leather

Food: 3/10

Vixy

Foxy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Though not a hugely powerful Pal, Vixy is a must for mid-game players to assign to their base once they’ve built a ranch. Vixy’s Partner Skill Dig Here! is incredibly handy, as it allows the Pal to dig up arrows and Pal Spheres when grazing in the ranch.

Both Pal Spheres and arrows are items you will initially find yourself crafting often, as they are needed to enjoy the basics of the game. There are other weapons but you are going to find yourself using the bow a lot if you’re anything like me. Pal Spheres are always needed, as you can imagine.

Using Vixy to dig up these items for you can save on your resources, saving you trips to the crafting station to manually make them.

Element: Neutral

Partner Skill: Dig Here!

Work Suitability: Gathering level one, Farming level one

Possible Drops: Leather, Bone

Food: 1/10

Penking

I’m the captain now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Though Penking is great for beginner players, I would argue that it’s a suitable mid-game Pal thanks to just how versatile it is. It is actually quite a difficult Pal to catch, and it’s a lot rarer than its smaller, lower-level counterpart Pengullet.

Penking is excellent for across-the-board work in your base, with level-two skills in Handiwork, Mining, Cooling, Transporting, and Watering.

Not only is Penking a great addition to your camp, but it’s also a sturdy Pal that will help you out in battle. It’s a Water and Ice Type Pal with powers such as Iceberg and Aqua Gun at its disposal. Penking’s Partner Skill—Brave Sailor—is also a handy one to utilize when it comes to collecting resources, as when you are fighting with it, Fire Pals will drop more items when you knock them out.

Element: Water/Ice

Partner Skill: Brave Sailor

Work Suitability: Handiwork level two, Transporting level two, Watering level two, Mining level two, Cooling level two

Possible Drops: Ice Organ, Penking Plume

Vanwyrm

Rise up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You will want to get yourself a mount that can fly as soon as you can, and Vanwyrm is a great choice for a mid-game level Pal that can take you to the skies. There are various Vanwyrm flying around in places not too far from the starting area, but you will have to level up a little before you and your Pals are strong enough to capture one.

Keep in mind you will only be able to unlock Vanwyrm as a mount when you reach level 21, as this is when the crafting recipe for Vanwyrm’s Saddle becomes available on the Technology tab. You’ll also need a Pal Gear Workbench to craft the saddle.

Not only can you fly with Vanwyrm, but its Partner Skill—Aerial Marauder—also allows players to deal more damage to weakened enemies when they are riding it. Vanwyrm is also a particularly powerful flying Pal, with strong abilities that unlock as it levels up such as Spirit Fire, Fire Ball, and Dark Laser.

Element: Fire/Dark

Partner Skill: Aerial Marauder

Work Suitability: Kindling level one, Transporting level three

Possible Drops: Bone, Ruby, Gold Coin

Food: 6/10

Reptyro

Rock on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you are looking for a mid-game Pal that can dominate the battlefield with strong attacks, then Reptyro is the choice for you.

Reptyro is a Fire and Ground-type dual Pal. This means it has a range of abilities utilizing both elements, such as the Fire-based Volcanic Burst and Ignis Breath, as well as the Ground-based Rock Lance and Stone Cannon.

This is also a Pal that can be ridden, with its Ore-loving Beast Partner Skill also improving the efficiency of Ore Mining while you are mounted.

Element: Fire/Ground

Partner Skill: Ore-Loving Beast

Work Suitability: Kindling level three, Mining level three

Possible Drops: Flame Organ

Food: 5/10

Quivern

What a cutie. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Last but not least is Quivern, who is a rare boss that you will need to beat to capture it. Quivern will spawn at level 23, though it does have quite low spawn rates, so it might take some time for you to ‘find one. When you do manage to catch yourself a Quivern, you’ll find they are not only an excellent worker Pal for your base, but also a great fighter to have on your side.

Quivern has several Work Suitability Skills, those being level one Handiwork, level two Mining and Gathering, and level three Transporting, making them a versatile choice as a worker. In terms of combat, Quivern has a range of different skills that will unlock as it levels up, starting with Dragon Cannon at level one and then ranging from Fire attacks, like Spirit Fire at level seven, to Water skills, such as Aqua Burst at level 40.

Quivern’s Partner Skill—Sky Dragon’s Affection—also allows you to fly them when you unlock the saddle. The skill enhances Quivern’s Dragon Type attacks when you are mounted on it.

The versatility of Quivern for both combat and work suitability, as well as its ability to be ridden, makes it a perfect mid-game choice for a Pal that can be used in several ways.

Element: Dragon

Partner Skill: Sky Dragon’s Affection

Work Suitability: Handiwork level one, Transporting level three, Gathering level two, Mining level two

Possible Drops: High Quality Pal Oil

Food: 4/10

These are the best Pals to use in Palworld for mid-game players. There are more than 100 Pals in the game, though, so you might find these particular Pals aren’t suitable for your gameplay style or personal needs. If this is the case, make sure to check out our full Paldeck so you can look through all the various stats for a range of Pals before you make your choice.