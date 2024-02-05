Category:
Palworld

Best Mossanda breeding combinations in Palworld

This friendly bear can help you unlock some amazing Pals.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Feb 5, 2024 11:29 am
The player standing in front of a happy Mossanda.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mossanda is a massive bear capable of taking down enemies with a strong attack and quite an array of useful skills for upkeeping your base in Palworld. This is by far one of the most useful Pals you can unlock, but Mossanda is also an incredible ally for breeding.

Recommended Videos

You can unlock some of the rarest Pals around using a Mossanda in combination with another Pal, so here are all of the best breeding combinations for Mossanda in Palworld.

Best Pals to breed Mossanda with in Palworld

Mossanda's Paldeck page in Palworld.
This Pal has quite a collection of useful skills. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you find and catch a Mossanda, you unlock the means to make all kinds of great breeding combinations. Here are the best Pals you can breed with Mossanda in Palworld and what the result of the pairing is.

Parent oneParent twoOffspring
MossandaRayhoundGrizzbolt
MossandaPetalliaLyleen
MossandaKatressAnubis
MossandaRelaxaurus LuxQuivern
MossandaShadowbeakMenasting
MossandaBlazehowlAnubis
MossandaPenkingWumpo Botan
MossandaVixyLovander
MossandaHelzephyrJormuntide
MossandaGrintaleKingpaca
MossandaTanzeeDigtoise
MossandaGumossKitsun
MossandaShadowbeakMenasting
MossandaCinnamothWumpo
MossandaRushoarPetallia

If you want to breed a Mossanda with any type of Pal, you need to follow a couple of steps to actually initiate the breeding process in Palworld.

  • Unlock the Breeding Farm at Technology Tree level 19.
    • You can purchase this item for two Technology Points and craft it with 100 Wood, 50 Fiber, and 20 Stone.
  • Cook up a Cake, which is required to initiate breeding.
    • Cake is a bit of a tricky dish to cook since it requires an array of ingredients including five Flour, eight Red Berries, seven Milk, eight Eggs, and two Honey.
  • Pick two Pals, one of which should be Mossanda, and assign them to the Breeding Farm.
    • You need one male Pal and one female Pal for breeding to start.
The player looking at the Breeding Farm.
You’ll master the breeding process quickly after doing it a few times. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After following these steps, the two Pals will then work on breeding for a bit. There isn’t a timer to let you know how long you have to wait, but there is a circle with the “Breeding…” marker you can check to see how much longer it’ll take. The circle slowly fills up as the breeding progresses.

When the Pals are done, a new egg will be waiting for you in the Breeding Farm. Take this egg to an Egg Incubator and you’ll unlock whichever Pal you decided to create once it’s done hatching. As long as you’ve chosen a new Pal to create, you’ll also have a new Paldeck page to look at.

related content
Read Article All Alpha Pal boss locations in Palworld
A player in Palworld drawing a bow against Anubis.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
All Alpha Pal boss locations in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Best Sweepa breeding combinations in Palworld
A player in Palworld petting a Sweepa.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Sweepa breeding combinations in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 5, 2024
Read Article How to release Pals in Palworld
A player in Palworld approaching a Pal Merchant.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to release Pals in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Best Lyleen breeding combinations in Palworld
Lyleen standing tall
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Lyleen breeding combinations in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Palworld dungeon locations: All known Caves and where to find them
A player riding a Direhowl looking at a Dungeon Cave in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld dungeon locations: All known Caves and where to find them
Josh Challies Josh Challies and others Feb 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Alpha Pal boss locations in Palworld
A player in Palworld drawing a bow against Anubis.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
All Alpha Pal boss locations in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Best Sweepa breeding combinations in Palworld
A player in Palworld petting a Sweepa.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Sweepa breeding combinations in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 5, 2024
Read Article How to release Pals in Palworld
A player in Palworld approaching a Pal Merchant.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to release Pals in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Best Lyleen breeding combinations in Palworld
Lyleen standing tall
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Lyleen breeding combinations in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Palworld dungeon locations: All known Caves and where to find them
A player riding a Direhowl looking at a Dungeon Cave in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld dungeon locations: All known Caves and where to find them
Josh Challies Josh Challies and others Feb 5, 2024

Author

Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.