Best Mossanda breeding combinations in Palworld

Mossanda is a massive bear capable of taking down enemies with a strong attack and quite an array of useful skills for upkeeping your base in Palworld. This is by far one of the most useful Pals you can unlock, but Mossanda is also an incredible ally for breeding.

You can unlock some of the rarest Pals around using a Mossanda in combination with another Pal, so here are all of the best breeding combinations for Mossanda in Palworld.

Best Pals to breed Mossanda with in Palworld

This Pal has quite a collection of useful skills.

Once you find and catch a Mossanda, you unlock the means to make all kinds of great breeding combinations. Here are the best Pals you can breed with Mossanda in Palworld and what the result of the pairing is.

Parent one Parent two Offspring Mossanda Rayhound Grizzbolt Mossanda Petallia Lyleen Mossanda Katress Anubis Mossanda Relaxaurus Lux Quivern Mossanda Shadowbeak Menasting Mossanda Blazehowl Anubis Mossanda Penking Wumpo Botan Mossanda Vixy Lovander Mossanda Helzephyr Jormuntide Mossanda Grintale Kingpaca Mossanda Tanzee Digtoise Mossanda Gumoss Kitsun Mossanda Shadowbeak Menasting Mossanda Cinnamoth Wumpo Mossanda Rushoar Petallia

If you want to breed a Mossanda with any type of Pal, you need to follow a couple of steps to actually initiate the breeding process in Palworld.

Unlock the Breeding Farm at Technology Tree level 19. You can purchase this item for two Technology Points and craft it with 100 Wood, 50 Fiber, and 20 Stone.

at Technology Tree level 19. Cook up a Cake , which is required to initiate breeding. Cake is a bit of a tricky dish to cook since it requires an array of ingredients including five Flour, eight Red Berries, seven Milk, eight Eggs, and two Honey.

, which is required to initiate breeding. Pick two Pals , one of which should be Mossanda, and assign them to the Breeding Farm. You need one male Pal and one female Pal for breeding to start.

, one of which should be Mossanda, and assign them to the Breeding Farm.

You'll master the breeding process quickly after doing it a few times.

After following these steps, the two Pals will then work on breeding for a bit. There isn’t a timer to let you know how long you have to wait, but there is a circle with the “Breeding…” marker you can check to see how much longer it’ll take. The circle slowly fills up as the breeding progresses.

When the Pals are done, a new egg will be waiting for you in the Breeding Farm. Take this egg to an Egg Incubator and you’ll unlock whichever Pal you decided to create once it’s done hatching. As long as you’ve chosen a new Pal to create, you’ll also have a new Paldeck page to look at.