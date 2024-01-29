Category:
Palworld

How to breed Jormuntide Ignis in Palworld

A pesky Pal to get.
A player stood in front of Jormuntide Ignis in Palworld.
Jormuntide Ignis is one of the best-designed Pals in Palworld, and you need to know how to breed it to get the best out of this fiery dragon.

Breeding in Palworld can result in ridiculously strong Pals like an Anubis who can craft 200 Pal Spheres in a matter of seconds or a Lifmunk capable of taking down bosses in a flash, though some Pals are harder to hatch out of eggs than others.

Jormuntide Ignis, unfortunately, is one of the hardest Pals to breed in Palworld and is an exception to other fusion Pals in the game. But if you’re looking to breed Jormuntide Ignis, we’ve got all the information you need.

How to get a Jormuntide Ignis egg in Palworld

The only way to get a Jormuntide Ignis from an egg in Palworld is by breeding two Jormuntide Ignis’ of opposite genders together. Currently, this is the only Jormuntide Ignis breeding combination available.

Jormuntide Ignis can only be caught in the Pal Sanctuary on the west side of the map in Palworld, where you risk becoming Wanted by just being seen there and will have to face high-level Pals. This makes Jormuntide Ignis one of the hardest Pals to add to your Paldeck.

You need to catch at least two Jormuntide Ignis to even consider starting to breed them, and you’ll be relying on RNG to catch one of each gender, while you’ll also need to hope to avoid the negative Passive Skills that can be rolled.

It could be that the addition of future Pals in Palworld leads to an easier way to hatch a Jormuntide Ignis from an egg, but until then, this is the only route you can go down for the time being, and you need to ensure you have plenty of Cake for breeding.

