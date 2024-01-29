Palworld player breeds the most OP Anubis you’ll ever see

One player used Palworld’s breeding mechanics to create the most incredible Anubis possible.

Anubis is one of the best Pals in Palworld, and though it can only be found in the wild as an Alpha Boss fight, it’s possible to breed an Anubis much earlier to help around your base.

The king of crafting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Posting on Reddit, a Palworld player shared a video of their fully bred, fully condensed, and fully enhanced Anubis and how quickly it crafts—taking less than 10 seconds to craft 200 Pal Spheres.

Of course, not every Anubis will be this powerful. This player put in a lot of time and effort to create the perfect crafting machine. Having condensed other Anubis’ to improve this one, the Anubis shown was a four-star behemoth that boasts level five Handiwork Work Suitability.

If that wasn’t enough, this Anubis also has the perfect Passive Skills, consisting of Work Slave, providing a 30 percent buff to Work Speed, Serious, providing another 20 percent buff to Work Speed, Artisan, with another 50 percent Work Speed buff, and Lucky, giving another 15 percent Work Speed buff. With my limited math skills, that equates to a total of 115 percent increased Work Speed.

Remarkably, this isn’t even the fastest this Anubis could work as the player detailed they were not using a Monitoring Stand and had not upgraded to a Sphere Assembly Line II, both of which can provide quicker crafting times.

The player also shared their in-depth breeding strategy that resulted in this beast of an Anubis, focusing on getting the right Passive Skills on the right Pal and mixing Pals as required—which is how they were able to transfer the Lucky skill over.