Palworld player defeats first boss in seconds using just a basic Pal

A dedicated Palworld player has decimated the first boss in a matter of seconds using only a basic Pal that can be caught early on.

Recommended Videos

Palworld‘s first boss, Zoe and Grizzbolt, is usually daunting for players, requiring you to advance your base and strengthen your Pals before you can even consider taking on the challenge—but you might not need the strong Pals you think.

There are much quicker ways. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Using Palworld’s breeding mechanics, one player on Reddit bred an absolute behemoth of a Lifmunk that was able to take down Zoe and Grizzbolt in the blink of an eye using only Lifmunk’s Partner Skill, Lifmunk’s Submachine Gun.

Don’t expect a standard Lifmunk to be able to be as effective, however, as the player dedicated a lot of time to breeding the strongest Lifmunk possible. This particular Lifmunk had Musclehead, Ferocious, Lucky, and Legend as Passive Skills, which provided boosts to Attack, Defense, and Movement Speed, and was also ranked at four stars after many of its kind were used in the Pal Essence Condenser.

This isn’t the first time players have found ways to quickly eliminate Palworld’s first boss, with speedrunners managing to start the game and defeat Zoe and Grizzbolt in just three minutes—though this is by taking advantage of a glitch that can be exploited.

Either way, it’s becoming clear that I should focus more on breeding in Palworld. It seems like a surefire way to get your hands on extremely powerful Pals and even some rarer ones like Anubis, which one player made into the perfect crafting machine.

Clearly, I’ve spent too long trying to fill out my Paldeck in the more conventional manner and should instead divert my attention to creating as much cake as possible to get my hands on one of these extremely powerful Pals myself.