Palworld Maraith location, skills, and how to catch

Most Pals in Palworld can be captured regardless of the time of the day, but not Maraith.

Maraith is a Dark-type Pal that can be ridden. On top of that, its special Partner Skill enhances your attacks, making it one of the most perilous and helpful Pals to have in your Party. However, not many players have captured it so far, since it only spawns at certain times of the day, and in specific locations to boot.

Maraith’s skills in Palworld

Since it’s a Dark-type Pal, Maraith mostly possesses Dark-type abilities, though, it has a few of Fire-type as well. It’s extremely powerful in combat, and that’s certainly where it shines the most. Due to weak Work Suitabilities—which are Gathering level two and Mining level one—it’s hardly useful in your base.

Spooky. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Maraith can be ridden, and its Partner Skill, Messenger of Death, increases your attacks and changes their type to Dark while mounted. Therefore, if you’re looking for a Pal that excels both in combat and traversal, Maraith’s a perfect option.

Maraith’s Stats Element Type Dark Work Suitability Gathering level two, Mining level one Partner Skill Messenger of Death: Increases the player’s attack significantly and changes the player’s damage type to Dark while mounting Maraith. Hunger Level 3/10 Drops Bone, Small Pal Soul Most Powerful Attack Nightmare Ball – Power: 100, CT: 30

Maraith’s location in Palworld

Maraith can be found in the majority of snow biome, which is a mass land area on the northern part of the map. But, it only spawns at night, so if you intend to go hunting during the day, you need to wait a bit.

You need to visit the norhern snow biome at night to find Maraith. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to catch Maraith in Palworld

Maraith won’t be easy to capture for low level players, since it mostly spawns at around level 39 or 40. Therefore, you should try to catch it if you’re at least level 35. Even then, it’s best to bring some Dragon-type Pals alongside, which are extremely effective against Dark-type Pals like Maraith.

Maraiths often spawn in groups of three, so your best tactic would be to engage with your Pal. That way, Maraiths can focus your ally, while you damage them with your weapon from the side. Make sure to bring along some mid or late-game Pal Spheres, like Hyper Pal Sphere, so your capture rates are high enough to catch Maraith without any issues.